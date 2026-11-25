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Under an agreement signed in April 2024, Foxconn leased 700 residential units for female employees. Rent was payable irrespective of occupancy, with the contract carrying a lock-in period until July 2026. BCD alleged that Foxconn defaulted on an invoice due in May 2025 and also refused to agree to the appointment of an arbitrator.

“These defaults have caused grave financial prejudice and substantial commercial harm to the company,” BCD said in an emailed response, adding that the matter was sub judice before the NCLT.

At least four other vendors have also been waiting for several months to more than a year for payments, people familiar with the matter said. Several were engaged for construction work at the Bengaluru facility and were working with Foxconn for the first time.

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Departures of some non-Indian staff have slowed payments to local contractors, the people said. Foxconn did not respond to emailed queries seeking comment on BCD’s petition.

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The dispute is not expected to derail Foxconn’s expansion plans in India, but adds to the challenges it faces as it competes with Tata Electronics for a larger role in Apple’s supply chain.

Foxconn had recalled hundreds of Chinese workers from India last year, with staff from Taiwan and Vietnam brought in to minimise the impact on production. The reason for the move was not clear at the time.

Vendors in India often initiate insolvency proceedings to recover overdue payments, although such petitions rarely result in a company being pushed into bankruptcy.