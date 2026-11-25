The expectation is that SEBI could enable MFs to increase their exposure to infra finance companies NBFCs that are registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

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Under SEBI guidelines, debt mutual funds had an additional carve out of 15% of their net assets that could be invested in HFC paper. This was later restructured so that these funds can have an exposure of 10% and 5% each in securitised debt based on retail housing loan and affordable housing loan portfolios.

There is also hope that the Budget 2027-28 could undertake more measures to deepen the secondary debt markets that would enable more active trading and also better price discovery. A report by the NITI Aayog had also noted that India’s corporate bond market has expanded significantly, with outstanding issuances rising from ₹17.5 trillion in FY2015 to ₹53.6 trillion in FY2025, recording an annual growth rate of nearly 12%. But it had pointed out that the secondary market remains shallow, with limited liquidity and price transparency.

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There is also expectation that more measures may be announced to encourage retail participation in infra financing vehicles such as Real Estate Investment Trusts and Infrastructure Investment Trusts.

“REITs and InvITs can give good and stable returns and can be a good investment vehicle for those that are looking to diversify beyond equity investments. Yet there is little awareness amongst retail investors, especially with regard to InvITs,” noted the source.

With a focus on boosting public capital expenditure, the Union Budgets over the years have taken several steps to augment infrastructure financing. The Union Budget 2027-28 had announced capex of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, focus on developing infrastructure in cities with over 500,000 population as well as an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to provide prudently calibrated partial credit guarantees to lenders among other measures.