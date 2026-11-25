The statement added that she has been forced to approach the court due to the “opacity of information”. She sought the court’s assistance to gain access to documents and information that have been “withheld consistently over time, despite multiple requests”.

MUST READ | ‘Patriarchy has no place in law’: Lakshmi Venu seeks formal partition of TVS’ Venu Srinivasan’s family assets

The suit follows a partition notice dated November 16, 2026, in which Lakshmi called upon her father, Venu Srinivasan, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and ensure a fair and lawful division of the assets. She said his response had not recognised her legal rights or advanced efforts towards an amicable settlement, leaving her with no option but to approach the court.

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Lakshmi has invoked the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, particularly Section 6, which recognises daughters’ equal rights in joint family property. She has alleged that her brother, Sudarshan Venu, was given a greater beneficial interest in the family assets at her expense, amounting to a concentration of ownership rights that excluded her.

The assets in question include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures, as well as businesses allocated to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

DON'T MISS | Family assets don’t belong to one individual: Venu Srinivasan’s family says no settlement has been reached

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Lakshmi maintains that the 2020 arrangement among the four TVS family branches did not partition assets between her and her brother. She has also sought court assistance to access documents and information that she says have been withheld despite repeated requests.

The dispute centres partly on differing interpretations of a memorandum of understanding signed by Venu, Mallika Srinivasan and their children on March 21, 2024. Venu and Sudarshan’s side maintains that it formalised an asset division, with Lakshmi receiving Sundaram-Clayton and Sudarshan TVS Motor. Mallika and Lakshmi’s side says it dealt only with brand usage and non-compete clauses, not ownership.

Supporting her daughter, Mallika said, “It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi’s notice has not recognised her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution. In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights. As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s.”

MUST READ | Succession battle breaks out in Venu Srinivasan’s family: TVS camps disagree over business division

Lakshmi has clarified that the suit concerns only ownership of joint family assets and is not directed at the operations of any company. She said she supports the continued strength of the businesses and believes any partition can be implemented in an orderly manner and in accordance with law.

