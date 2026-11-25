Noting that the Nifty has never given negative returns for two consecutive years in the last 20 years, and that a year of negative returns is followed by double-digit returns over the next 1-2 years, PL Capital cited the Nifty's negative return this calendar year and just 3.4 per cent CAGR over the last two years.

"This makes the case for a bounce back in markets, more so once the geopolitical situation settles a bit. India has also suffered as global capital flows were chasing AI and semiconductor plays, and India does not have direct plays in emerging technology themes. The possibility of a reversal in the AI/semiconductor trade is positive for Indian markets," PL Capital said.

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PL Capital said it has turned overweight on consumer stocks after a while, with increased allocation to staples led by Britannia Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India Ltd and Marico Ltd. It removed Amber Enterprises India Ltd and cut weights on LG Electronics India Ltd and Titan Company Ltd in its model portfolio.

"We turn equal weight on metals on hopes of range-bound to weak global pricing and cut weights on all metal stocks. We have just tinkered with weights on capital goods, healthcare, etc. We remain underweight on IT services as the impact of AI on realisation and profitability is yet to play out fully. We have added Nestle India and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise to the model portfolio and increased weights on ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Pidilite Industries," it said.