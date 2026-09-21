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Apollo Pipes shares in focus on entry into tiles business 

Apollo Pipes shares in focus on entry into tiles business 

APOLLOPIPE546.00(0.44%)

Apollo Pipes shares ended 3.42% higher at Rs 543.40 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 525.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2393.58 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 9:03 AM IST
Apollo Pipes shares in focus on entry into tiles business Apollo Pipes: The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy to expand its presence in the tiles and ceramics business and strengthen its presence in the building materials segment.

Shares of leading pipe maker Apollo Pipes Ltd are on focus today after the firm said its arm Apollo Ceramics has acquired 76% stake in tile maker Mazzini Tiles LLP for Rs 40.42 crore. With this deal, the firm has entered tiles and ceramics business and will strengthen its presence in the building materials segment.

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Apollo Pipes shares ended 3.42% higher at Rs 543.40 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 525.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2393.58 crore.

"We wish to inform you that Apollo Ceramics Limited (“ACL”), a Subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 76% stake and profit sharing rights in Mazzini Tiles LLP (“Mazzini”), thereby acquiring a controlling interest in Mazzini. The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy to expand its presence in the tiles and ceramics business and strengthen its presence in the building materials segment," said Apollo Pipes.

The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy to expand its presence in the tiles and ceramics business and strengthen its presence in the building materials segment.

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Mazzini Tiles  is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of tiles and ceramic products. The LLP operates its manufacturing facility at Morbi, Gujarat, one of the major ceramic manufacturing hubs in India.

The company was incorporated on April 05, 2017.

Mazzini logged a turnover of Rs 87.15 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 76.67 crore in FY25 and Rs 78.23 crore in FY24.

According to Apollo Pipes, Mazzini has an installed annual manufacturing capacity of 72 lakh square metres and has established a presence in the Polished Glazed Vitrified Tiles (PGVT) segment. The company also has an established domestic distribution network, along with a growing export footprint across key international markets.

The acquisition is part of Apollo Pipes' previously approved investment plan of up to Rs 300 crore for expanding its presence in the tiles and ceramics business.

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Under the approved investment platform, Apollo Pipes can pursue manufacturing activities, including contract manufacturing, as well as trading, marketing and distribution of tiles, ceramics and related products.

Apollo Pipes said the acquisition will give it an operational manufacturing base, an established product portfolio and immediate access to existing markets. The company expects the transaction to provide a ready platform for scaling its tiles and ceramics operations and expanding its presence across domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 9:01 AM IST
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