Apollo Pipes shares in focus on entry into tiles business 

"We wish to inform you that Apollo Ceramics Limited (“ACL”), a Subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 76% stake and profit sharing rights in Mazzini Tiles LLP (“Mazzini”), thereby acquiring a controlling interest in Mazzini. The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy to expand its presence in the tiles and ceramics business and strengthen its presence in the building materials segment," said Apollo Pipes.

The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy to expand its presence in the tiles and ceramics business and strengthen its presence in the building materials segment.

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Mazzini Tiles is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of tiles and ceramic products. The LLP operates its manufacturing facility at Morbi, Gujarat, one of the major ceramic manufacturing hubs in India.

The company was incorporated on April 05, 2017.

Mazzini logged a turnover of Rs 87.15 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 76.67 crore in FY25 and Rs 78.23 crore in FY24.

According to Apollo Pipes, Mazzini has an installed annual manufacturing capacity of 72 lakh square metres and has established a presence in the Polished Glazed Vitrified Tiles (PGVT) segment. The company also has an established domestic distribution network, along with a growing export footprint across key international markets.

The acquisition is part of Apollo Pipes' previously approved investment plan of up to Rs 300 crore for expanding its presence in the tiles and ceramics business.

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Under the approved investment platform, Apollo Pipes can pursue manufacturing activities, including contract manufacturing, as well as trading, marketing and distribution of tiles, ceramics and related products.

Apollo Pipes said the acquisition will give it an operational manufacturing base, an established product portfolio and immediate access to existing markets. The company expects the transaction to provide a ready platform for scaling its tiles and ceramics operations and expanding its presence across domestic and international markets.