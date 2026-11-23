The stock climbed to a high of Rs 119.79, up 8.19% from its previous close of Rs 110.72. It opened at Rs 119.36 and touched a low of Rs 114.56 during the session.

Ashoka Buildcon said the project is to be completed within 18 months. The contract also carries a defect liability period of 10 years, during which the company will remain responsible for addressing defects covered under the contract after construction.

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In its November 20 exchange filing, the company confirmed the receipt of the LoA, stating that it had received the acceptance for the project after submitting its bid to NHAI. The latest disclosure follows the company's earlier announcement to the stock exchanges on November 17 regarding its bid for the project.