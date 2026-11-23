Ashoka Buildcon Ltd shares surged 8% on Monday after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 1,465 crore expressway construction project in Gujarat. The order relates to the balance work on a stretch of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway and will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.
The project involves the construction of an eight-lane, access-controlled expressway from Km 154.6 to Km 190, covering the Jujuwa to Gandeva section in Gujarat. The stretch spans approximately 35.4 km and forms part of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. The accepted EPC price for the project stands at Rs 1,465 crore, excluding GST, according to the company's exchange filing.