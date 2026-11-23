L&T shares touched a low of Rs 4,140 in Monday's trade, down 1.45 per cent from the previous close of Rs 4,201. The stock was last seen trading at Rs 4,152.75, down 1.15 per cent.

The AI infrastructure will bring together hyperscale data centre facilities, accelerated computing, high-performance networking, ultra-low-latency interconnects, high-throughput parallel storage and AI infrastructure operations. These capabilities are intended to support demanding AI workloads and enable the customer to deploy its platform at commercial scale.

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The AI Factory is being developed at Vyoma.AI's Chennai campus, which is envisioned as a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure hub. Phase 1 of the facility is designed for 250 MW, with 150 MVA of power infrastructure readiness, providing a base for further capacity expansion.

Commenting on the development, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro, said, "This additional GPU deployment marks another significant milestone in L&T’s vision to build world-class AI infrastructure in India."

LTN Compute is developing AI-ready digital infrastructure across India, including hyperscale AI data centres, sovereign cloud platforms, AI Factory services, Bare Metal-as-a-Service, GPU-as-a-Service and managed AI platforms. Its offerings are aimed at governments, enterprises, cloud providers and AI innovators.