Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has secured a multi-year order for deploying additional NVIDIA B300 graphics processing units (GPUs) at its Chennai data centre through its AI infrastructure subsidiary, LTN Compute. The order has been classified as a large order, which, under L&T's classification system, refers to contracts valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
The engagement has been secured by Vyoma.AI, an L&T Group company, through LTN Compute, to provide computing infrastructure for an inference infrastructure provider's AI-native platform. The additional GPU deployment will form part of a 10,000-GPU cluster. The customer will use the infrastructure to train, fine-tune and deploy specialised artificial intelligence models for high-performance inference at commercial scale. L&T did not disclose the customer's identity or the exact order value.