While falling gold prices do not automatically translate into losses for these lenders, a sharp correction could reduce the amount customers can borrow against the same quantity of gold. It could also increase the risk of inadequate recoveries in cases where borrowers default.

For investors, the bigger concern is whether a decline in gold prices could slow the growth of gold loan portfolios and affect future interest income.

How do falling gold prices increase risk for gold loan companies

To understand the potential impact, consider a customer who pledges gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh and receives a loan of Rs 75,000. This translates into an LTV ratio of 75%, leaving the lender with a Rs 25,000 cushion.

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Now, suppose gold prices decline by 20%. The value of the pledged jewellery falls to Rs 80,000, while the borrower's outstanding loan remains Rs 75,000, excluding interest.

Consequently, the effective LTV rises from 75% to nearly 94%, significantly reducing the lender's safety cushion.

If the borrower subsequently defaults, the lender may have to auction the pledged jewellery to recover its dues. A further decline in gold prices could make the recovery process more challenging, particularly if the outstanding loan and accumulated interest approach the value of the collateral.

However, this does not mean that every decline in gold prices will result in losses for gold loan companies. The actual impact depends on the initial LTV ratio, repayment behaviour, auction recoveries and the extent of the price correction.

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Why falling gold prices could slow gold loan growth

One of the biggest advantages for gold loan companies during a rising gold price cycle is their ability to increase lending against existing collateral.

When gold prices rise, customers can borrow more money against the same quantity of jewellery, allowing lenders to expand their loan books without necessarily acquiring more customers or receiving additional gold.

The opposite happens when gold prices decline.

For instance, consider jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh that supports a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh at a 75% LTV ratio.

If gold prices decline by 20%, the value of the jewellery falls to Rs 1.6 lakh. At the same LTV ratio, the maximum permissible loan amount falls to Rs 1.2 lakh.

This represents a reduction of Rs 30,000 in the borrowing capacity against the same quantity of gold.

When such a situation plays out across thousands of customers, the average ticket size of gold loans could decline, potentially slowing overall loan growth even if customer demand remains healthy.

Consequently, gold loan companies may need to rely more on acquiring new customers, increasing the quantity of gold pledged and improving customer retention to sustain their AUM growth.

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Could falling gold prices increase auction-related losses?

Another concern for investors is the possibility of higher losses from auctions of pledged jewellery.

When borrowers fail to repay their loans, gold loan companies can auction the pledged jewellery after following the applicable regulatory and contractual procedures.

However, falling gold prices can reduce the amount lenders recover through these auctions. The risk becomes more significant when loans have been disbursed at higher LTV ratios or when borrowers have accumulated substantial unpaid interest.

That said, the risk of widespread losses appears relatively contained under normal market conditions.

A June 2026 study by CRISIL Ratings found that gold loan lenders generally maintain conservative LTV ratios of around 65% to 75%, providing a cushion against declines in gold prices.

The study also found that less than 3% of disbursed gold loans were typically recovered through auctions.

Its stress analysis suggested that even after a 20% decline in gold prices, lenders could recover their principal under the assumptions examined, although some interest income could remain unrecovered.

This indicates that established gold loan companies have certain safeguards against price volatility. However, a sharp and prolonged correction could still create pressure, particularly in portfolios with higher LTV ratios and weaker repayment behaviour.

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What should investors track in gold loan stocks?

For investors tracking gold loan companies, the impact of falling gold prices is likely to extend beyond the immediate risk of collateral losses.

Lower gold prices could reduce the borrowing capacity of existing customers, potentially slowing fresh disbursements, average loan ticket sizes and overall AUM growth. A moderation in loan growth could eventually affect future interest income.

However, companies can offset some of this pressure by attracting new borrowers, increasing the quantity of gold pledged and maintaining healthy repayment rates.

Investors should therefore closely monitor the following indicators:

1. Gold loan AUM growth: Indicates whether companies are maintaining loan book expansion despite changes in gold prices.

2. Quantity of gold pledged: Helps determine whether growth is being driven by higher gold prices or an increase in the volume of jewellery pledged.

3. Average LTV ratio: Provides an indication of the safety cushion available against a potential decline in gold prices.

4. Overdue loans and asset quality: Rising overdue accounts could indicate increasing repayment stress among borrowers.

5. Auction recoveries: Higher auction volumes or lower recovery values could signal growing pressure on the loan portfolio.

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The bottom line

Falling gold prices are not necessarily a direct threat to the profitability of gold loan companies. Their conservative LTV ratios, collateral-backed lending model and relatively low dependence on auction recoveries provide a degree of protection against price volatility.

However, a sustained decline in gold prices could affect their ability to increase average loan sizes and expand their loan books at the same pace as during a rising gold price cycle.

For investors, the key question is therefore not simply how much gold prices have fallen, but whether the correction is translating into slower AUM growth, weaker asset quality and lower interest income.

These indicators will help determine whether the pressure on gold loan stocks represents a temporary market concern or a more meaningful deterioration in business fundamentals.