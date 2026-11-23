As part of the rejig, Shriram Finance will be included in the 30-stock BSE Sensex pack, replacing Tata Group retail company Trent Ltd. The changes will come into effect from December 21, 2026.

Separately, select brokerages maintained their positive ratings on the company following its second-quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings.

Axis Securities highlighted an improvement in Shriram Finance's disbursement growth in Q2 FY27, with disbursements rising 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The brokerage noted that growth was broad-based.

"AUM growth was ahead of expectations at 17 per cent/5 per cent YoY/QoQ, reflecting healthy underlying demand across segments, supported by healthy vehicle sales and a gradual recovery in infrastructure-linked activity as seen in demand for construction equipment. However, management has consciously moderated its FY27 AUM growth guidance to 15-17 per cent, vs 18 per cent earlier, citing the uncertain macroeconomic environment, geopolitical developments in West Asia and concerns around El Niño in select geographies," it stated.

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Axis Securities retained its 'BUY' rating on the stock but lowered its target price to Rs 1,085 per share from Rs 1,230 earlier.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also maintained its positive view, citing the company's growth and margin outlook.

"We reckon the company's strong growth and margin momentum shall help absorb elevated provisions while sustaining more than 4 per cent RoA/13–15 per cent RoE over FY27–29E.

"However, rising asset-quality risks and sector-wide valuation de-rating prompt us to cut TP to Rs 1,150 (2x Sep-28E ABV/14x EPS; 1.5x at CMP) from Rs 1,250; retain 'BUY'," it said.