Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd fell as much as 2% on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Form 483 with six observations following a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Verna, Goa.
The inspection was conducted at the facility located at L-82 and L-83, Verna Industrial Estate, from November 12 to November 20, 2026. Marksans Pharma said all six observations were procedural in nature. The company added that none of the observations related to data integrity or repeated observations.