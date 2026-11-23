Marksans Pharma shares touched a low of Rs 284.25, down 2.28% from the previous close of Rs 290.90. The stock opened at Rs 291.35 and touched a high of Rs 292.60 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 286.70, down Rs 4.20 or 1.44% from the previous close.

The company said it would work closely with the US FDA to address the observations comprehensively within the stipulated timeline. It added that it did not anticipate any impact on its new pipeline or commercial supplies from the site.

The development was disclosed in an exchange filing on Monday. Marksans Pharma said it would keep the stock exchanges informed about further updates regarding the inspection.