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What did the NYT report reveal about Alice Huang?

According to The New York Times, citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, Alice Huang was in contact with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until autumn 2026.

The reported interactions overlapped with her relationship with Jensen Huang. The latest revelation adds another layer to the investigation into Megaspeed, which was once an important Nvidia customer, accounting for billions of dollars in chip sales.

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A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment on the report. Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters also said it was unable to reach Alice Huang.

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US officials yet to establish whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy

Despite the latest revelations, US officials have not concluded that Alice Huang was working for Chinese intelligence.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier this month that the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton reiterated the position on Sunday, saying that both Alice Huang and her company remained under investigation.

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The case has also brought renewed attention to US export controls on advanced AI chips. Lawmakers from both parties have questioned whether the Trump administration has been sufficiently strict in preventing restricted semiconductor technology from reaching China.