The Nifty IT index rose 2.49 per cent against a 0.88 per cent fall in the NSE Nifty.

Analysts noted that any potential slowdown in AI capex due to environmental and cybersecurity concerns among US citizens could be sentimentally positive for Indian IT services companies. With their large employee pools, these companies were among the principal casualties of AI-led disruption.

"Any perceived slowdown in AI adoption would, therefore, see funds rotate into the anti-AI trade; and, Indian technology services could emerge as the natural beneficiaries of that trade. We believe this is likely to be a transient phenomenon," ICICI Securities said in a recent note.

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It noted that the US has historically led global technology R&D and is intent on staying ahead of China in AI. The brokerage expects the pace of AI advancement in the US to pick up once the policy noise settles.

After meeting over 70 investors, UBS last week said the IT sector was being seen as a defensive bet amid volatility in the artificial intelligence (AI) theme, noting that it still remained a "show-me" story.

"Our interactions suggest that they are incrementally adding exposure to IT services, albeit while remaining underweight, with most expressing a preference for midcaps," Bloomberg quoted UBS analyst Aditya Chandrasekar as saying.

UBS noted that renewed interest was partly defensive, as volatility in AI-related stocks prompted investors to look for alternatives. Improving sentiment was also supported by AI revenue growth and two consecutive quarters of headcount additions, it said, noting that AI revenue now accounts for more than 10 per cent of annualised sector sales and is growing 20-30 per cent sequentially.