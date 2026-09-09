Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to earn ₹26.9 crore after 64% salary hike: How much do Modi, Trump, Xi earn?

Singapore PM’s salary jumps 64%

Singapore’s government has announced that Wong’s annual pay will rise from S$2.2 million to S$3.6 million, or about US$2.85 million, from October 15. The increase makes him the highest-paid head of government globally.

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The salary revision is part of a broader restructuring of political remuneration. Singapore has defended its high pay for political officeholders as a way to attract capable talent from the private sector and reduce incentives for corruption. The issue, however, remains politically sensitive, particularly because the median monthly income in Singapore was S$5,775 in 2025.

Wong acknowledged the sensitivity surrounding political salaries, saying the amounts involved are far higher than what most citizens earn. He also pledged to donate his salary increase to charity for the next five years.

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Annual salaries of world leaders

In his X post, Harsh Goenka shared a list showing the wide disparity in the reported annual remuneration of political leaders:

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong - ₹26.6 crore

Lawrence Wong’s annual remuneration is set to rise 64 per cent to S$3.6 million, making him the world’s highest-paid head of government. Singapore says the pay structure helps attract talent and maintain strong governance.

Hong Kong Chief Executive - ₹6.83 crore

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive is among the highest-paid political leaders globally, with an annual remuneration of around ₹6.83 crore, according to the salary comparison shared by Harsh Goenka on X.

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Swiss President - ₹5.76 crore

The Swiss President earns around ₹5.76 crore annually, placing the office among the better-paid political leadership positions globally, though significantly below Singapore’s revised prime ministerial package.

US President Donald Trump - ₹3.8 crore

The US President receives an annual salary of US$400,000, equivalent to roughly ₹3.8 crore. This is only a fraction of Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s revised annual remuneration.

Annual salaries of some world leaders:



🇸🇬 Singapore PM: ₹26.6 cr

🇭🇰 Hong Kong Chief Executive: ₹6.83 cr

🇨🇭 Swiss President: ₹5.76 cr

🇺🇸 US President: ₹3.8 cr

🇬🇧 UK PM: ₹2.19 cr

🇨🇳 Xi Jinping: ₹21 lakh

🇮🇳 PM Modi: ₹20 lakh



Quite a range for essentially the same job… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 9, 2026

UK Prime Minister - ₹2.19 crore

The UK Prime Minister earns around ₹2.19 crore annually, considerably less than the Singapore prime minister. The British PM’s reported annual pay is about US$230,000.

Chinese President Xi Jinping - ₹21 lakh

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s annual salary is listed at around ₹21 lakh in the comparison shared by Harsh Goenka. The figure is dramatically lower than the remuneration of several Western leaders.

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - ₹20 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual salary is listed at around ₹20 lakh + other allowances in Goenka’s comparison. This places India’s prime ministerial remuneration far below Singapore’s revised package of about ₹26.6 crore.

'Quite a range'

Sharing the figures, Goenka remarked that there was “quite a range for essentially the same job description!”

The comparison comes as Singapore’s decision has renewed discussion over whether political salaries should be benchmarked against private-sector earnings, national income levels or the responsibilities attached to public office.

($1 = ₹95.13, as per today's forex rate.)