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Blended fuel is changing car ownership — can Zuno’s new Fuel Guard protect your engine?

Blended fuel is changing car ownership — can Zuno’s new Fuel Guard protect your engine?

Zuno General Insurance’s Fuel Guard is a new car insurance add-on that provides additional protection against specified engine and fuel-system damage directly caused by manufacturer-approved blended fuel. It is designed to offer car owners added protection as India’s fuel ecosystem evolves.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Blended fuel is changing car ownership — can Zuno’s new Fuel Guard protect your engine?The add-on insurance cover is available for private cars registered on or after April 1, 2023, provided they meet Zuno's eligibility conditions.

As India moves towards greater adoption of approved blended fuels, vehicle owners may face new questions around engine and fuel-system protection. Zuno General Insurance has introduced Fuel Guard, an add-on designed to provide additional protection against specified damage caused directly by manufacturer-approved blended fuel.

The shift towards blended fuels is also influencing vehicle technology and ownership considerations. While vehicle manufacturers determine which fuels are approved for specific models, accidental and unforeseen damage to certain engine or fuel-system components can still become a concern for car owners.

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Zuno says Fuel Guard has been designed to address this specific risk by providing an additional layer of protection when damage is directly caused by a manufacturer-approved blended fuel.

The insurer describes the product as an industry-first car insurance add-on, positioning it as a response to changing mobility and fuel technologies.

What does Zuno Fuel Guard cover?

Fuel Guard is intended to cover specified engine and fuel-system components in the event of accidental and unforeseen damage directly caused by the approved blended fuel being used.

However, the protection comes with specific conditions. The fuel must be approved by the vehicle manufacturer for that particular vehicle. In other words, the add-on is not a blanket cover for damage resulting from using any type of blended fuel.

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The vehicle must also be maintained according to the manufacturer's prescribed maintenance schedule. Further, cars with unauthorised engine or fuel-system modifications are not eligible for the cover.

Which cars are eligible?

The add-on is available for private cars registered on or after April 1, 2023, provided they meet Zuno's eligibility conditions.

Customers can opt for Fuel Guard along with applicable private car package policies, standalone own-damage policies and bundled policies. The cover can also be added to eligible three-year long-term policies.

This makes the product relevant not only to people buying new cars but also to owners of eligible vehicles who want additional protection against a specific fuel-related risk.

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Insurance adapts to changing mobility

Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO of Zuno General Insurance, said the company's approach is based on the idea that insurance protection needs to evolve as the mobility ecosystem changes.

Fuel Guard follows Zuno's broader innovation-led approach to motor insurance, including offerings such as Zuno SmartDrive, the company said.

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For car owners, the key takeaway is that manufacturer approval remains central to the new cover. Simply using a blended fuel does not automatically mean the vehicle qualifies for protection. Owners will need to ensure that the fuel is approved for their vehicle and that the manufacturer's maintenance and modification requirements are followed.

As fuel technologies evolve, products such as Fuel Guard indicate how motor insurance could increasingly be designed around specific risks emerging from changes in the way vehicles are powered and maintained.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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