Blended fuel is changing car ownership — can Zuno’s new Fuel Guard protect your engine?

Zuno says Fuel Guard has been designed to address this specific risk by providing an additional layer of protection when damage is directly caused by a manufacturer-approved blended fuel.

The insurer describes the product as an industry-first car insurance add-on, positioning it as a response to changing mobility and fuel technologies.

What does Zuno Fuel Guard cover?

Fuel Guard is intended to cover specified engine and fuel-system components in the event of accidental and unforeseen damage directly caused by the approved blended fuel being used.

However, the protection comes with specific conditions. The fuel must be approved by the vehicle manufacturer for that particular vehicle. In other words, the add-on is not a blanket cover for damage resulting from using any type of blended fuel.

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The vehicle must also be maintained according to the manufacturer's prescribed maintenance schedule. Further, cars with unauthorised engine or fuel-system modifications are not eligible for the cover.

Which cars are eligible?

The add-on is available for private cars registered on or after April 1, 2023, provided they meet Zuno's eligibility conditions.

Customers can opt for Fuel Guard along with applicable private car package policies, standalone own-damage policies and bundled policies. The cover can also be added to eligible three-year long-term policies.

This makes the product relevant not only to people buying new cars but also to owners of eligible vehicles who want additional protection against a specific fuel-related risk.

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Insurance adapts to changing mobility

Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO of Zuno General Insurance, said the company's approach is based on the idea that insurance protection needs to evolve as the mobility ecosystem changes.

Fuel Guard follows Zuno's broader innovation-led approach to motor insurance, including offerings such as Zuno SmartDrive, the company said.

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For car owners, the key takeaway is that manufacturer approval remains central to the new cover. Simply using a blended fuel does not automatically mean the vehicle qualifies for protection. Owners will need to ensure that the fuel is approved for their vehicle and that the manufacturer's maintenance and modification requirements are followed.

As fuel technologies evolve, products such as Fuel Guard indicate how motor insurance could increasingly be designed around specific risks emerging from changes in the way vehicles are powered and maintained.