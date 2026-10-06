At 52-week low, IREDA stock in focus today on MoU for FY27 targets 

In terms of technicals, relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 41, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

IREDA stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 158.75 on October 15, 2024.

IREDA stock trades below its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE and Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, inked the MoU at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday.

"We are grateful to Ministry of New & Renewable Energy for their conXnued guidance and support. With clear goals set for the year, our team will work hard like earlier years and contribute their best to achieve the ulXmate goal of Viksit Bharat," said Mohanty.

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IREDA is a Navratna government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.