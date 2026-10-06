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At 52-week low, IREDA stock in focus today on MoU for FY27 targets 

At 52-week low, IREDA stock in focus today on MoU for FY27 targets 

IREDA109.96(0.88%)

IREDA stock ended 1.71% lower at Rs 108.90 in the previous session. Market cap of the renewable energy stock stood at Rs 30,592 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 9:53 AM IST
At 52-week low, IREDA stock in focus today on MoU for FY27 targets IREDA stock trades below its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages. 

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) are in focus today after the state owned firm inked a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The MoU outlines strategic targets for the financial year 2026-27.

IREDA stock ended 1.71% lower at Rs 108.90 in the previous session. Market cap of the renewable energy stock stood at Rs 30,592 crore. The stock  trades near its 52 week low of Rs 107.40 reached on September 16 this year.

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In terms of technicals, relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 41, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

IREDA stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 158.75 on October 15, 2024.

IREDA stock trades below its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE and Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, inked the MoU at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday.

"We are grateful to Ministry of New & Renewable Energy for their conXnued guidance and support. With clear goals set for the year, our team will work hard like earlier years and contribute their best to achieve the ulXmate goal of Viksit Bharat," said Mohanty.

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IREDA is a Navratna government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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