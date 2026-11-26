Atlanta Electricals' shares closed at Rs 1,389.45 on Wednesday, against the previous close of Rs 1,432.90. The stock touched a high of Rs 1,432.90 and a low of Rs 1,385 during the session.

Separately, Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd received two purchase orders from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd for the supply of 6,659.66 km of AL-59 conductors for the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh portions of the ±800 kV HVDC Bhadla-Fatehpur transmission project. The orders are valued at Rs 488.18 crore, including GST, or Rs 413.71 crore excluding GST.

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Diamond Power shares closed at Rs 347.35 on Wednesday, against the previous close of Rs 364.20. The stock touched a high of Rs 372 and a low of Rs 346 during the session.

The orders cover 5,692.66 km of AL-59 Lapwing conductors and 967 km of AL-59 Zebra conductors. Deliveries will be made on a month-wise basis in line with the project schedule and are to be completed by December 31, 2027. The latest orders follow an earlier order worth Rs 707.80 crore for the same project, taking Diamond Power's total orders for the Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC line to around Rs 1,196 crore, including GST.

Kavish Shah, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Diamond Power, said, "The repeat orders reflected Adani Energy Solutions' continued confidence in the company." He added that the orders strengthened its position in the specialised HVDC segment, where conductors must meet demanding technical specifications.