Atlanta Electricals Ltd and Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd are in focus on Thursday, November 26, after both companies announced fresh orders in the power transmission segment. Atlanta Electricals secured an order worth Rs 523.21 crore from Andhra Pradesh's power transmission utility, while Diamond Power received two purchase orders worth Rs 488.18 crore from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Atlanta Electricals received a Letter of Intent from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTRANSCO) for the design, manufacture, testing and supply of 95 power transformers. The order involves 50 MVA, 132/33 kV transformers, with a total transformation capacity of 4,750 MVA. The contract is valued at Rs 523.21 crore, net of GST.