"Sectors which can be impacted with varying tariff rates (25 per cent or 17 per cent) include Chemicals (Navin Fluorine, PI Industries, SRF), textiles (Welspun Living) and capital goods exporters (Cummins India, Thermax, KEI)," Jefferies said.

The US has proposed additional Section 301 tariffs of up to 25 per centg on India, leaving it at a disadvantage to most Asian peers, although the rate could decline to 17 per cent under an India-US trade deal.

Emkay Global said the effective hit should be smaller than the headline rate, given exemptions for key export categories, while frontloading ahead of implementation should support near-term exports.

Advertisement

"As during the previous tariff episode, exporters are likely to pursue geographical diversification, although the West Asia conflict could make this more difficult. More broadly, India has weathered tariffs and geopolitical disruptions well so far, with growth and external balances remaining comfortable. Growing US tariff backlash and upcoming public hearings could still lead to some moderation, while progress on the bilateral trade agreement remains crucial," it said.

Jefferies said if a trade deal were to be achieved, the tariffs will fall to 17 per cent, giving India 1-3 percentage points advantage over select peers. It said a decision is likely by late-January 2027 or later.

Advertisement

Indian government officials have earlier indicated US trade deal remains subject to some tariff advantage, and this proposal may finally help lift the uncertainty, Jefferies said.

"For India, USTR proposes tariffs of up to 25 per cent on all goods. The proposal also explicitly provides scope for the tariff to be 17 per cent if India and the US reach a reciprocal trade agreement. A potential negotiated outcome of 17 per cent can provide an advantage of 1-3ppt over emerging peer countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam," Jefferies said.

Emkay Global said it continued to expect strong export growth for FY27, with frontloading of US exports aiding it.

There is also increasing tariff fatigue globally and in the US, with US polls showing 62 per cent public support for repealing tariffs. Markets are far more concerned with the ongoing AI selloff, as well as the potential path for Fed rates, Emkay Global said.

"These tariffs are set to increase US inflationary pressures, putting further pressure on the Fed to raise rates. While Section 301 tariffs are on more solid legal footing and harder to challenge in court or via Congress than the earlier IEEPA tariffs, the Republicans’ resounding midterm loss may mean that there is some moderation in these tariffs, with public hearings scheduled for late Jan-27. Additionally, ongoing negotiations on the India-US bilateral trade deal will be crucial to ensure a lower tariff rate (17 per cent) and preferential access for Indian exports to the US market," Emkay Global said.