The portal, maintained by the Delhi Department of Environment, said all 59 monitoring stations were reporting data, with PM2.5 the lead pollutant at 51 stations. PM2.5 refers to fine particles small enough to enter deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

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Pollution Levels Across City

The official Delhi AQI dashboard advised residents to “stay in” and run air purifiers, reflecting the severity of the morning conditions. It recorded fog in New Delhi, humidity of 65 per cent and wind speeds of just 5.6 km/h—conditions that can limit the dispersal of pollutants.

Under India’s AQI scale, readings between 201 and 300 are classified as "poor", while 301 to 400 is “very poor". The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi describes the “very poor” range as a health alert in which everyone may experience more serious health effects.

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Highly Affected Areas

Anand Vihar remained among Delhi’s worst-hit pollution hotspots on Thursday, recording an AQI of 332 in the “very poor” category, according to CPCB data. Delhi University’s North Campus followed at 302, while Pusa-Delhi-IITM, Sirifort and Chandni Chowk reported AQIs of 295, 282 and 276, respectively.

Several NCR cities also continued to record unhealthy air on Thursday, with Meerut reporting the region’s highest city-level AQI at 276, followed by Ghaziabad and Greater Noida at 264 each, according to CPCB data. Gurugram (233), Noida (228) and Delhi (226) also remained in the “poor” category, while Faridabad recorded 172 and Hapur 162.

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Forecast Offers Little Relief

The India Meteorological Department’s bulletin, issued through the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ AIRWISE-Delhi system, forecast “poor” air quality for Thursday, with mainly clear skies, temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and winds of up to 15 km/h. It also projected an unfavourable ventilation index, indicating limited capacity for pollutants to disperse.

The forecast similarly expected poor air quality to persist on Friday and Saturday, with ventilation conditions described as unfavourable for dispersion.