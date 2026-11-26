"Given current sector valuations, we prefer companies with consistent order inflows and execution visibility," the brokerage said.

Defence companies saw mixed order inflows during the September quarter, although several large platform orders are expected over the next few quarters. MOFSL noted that the DAC has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for projects worth Rs 3.7 lakh crore in FY27 so far, indicating a sizeable addressable opportunity for the sector. The Ministry of Defence has also sought a further 20 per cent increase in defence capital expenditure for the next fiscal year, which the brokerage believes could provide another growth trigger.

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Some defence stocks have underperformed recently amid delays in large platform orders, although these projects are at an advanced stage of the award process. MOFSL said it remains constructive on overall defence spending and expects domestic manufacturers to benefit from rising indigenisation.

The brokerage's optimism is also backed by September-quarter performance. Execution across its coverage universe exceeded estimates, while better-than-expected Ebitda margins at most companies contributed to stronger profit after tax (PAT) performance.

BEL, Solar Industries, Astra Microwave, BDL and Zen Technologies reported results ahead of MOFSL's estimates, while HAL's performance was in line with expectations.

However, performance was uneven across companies. BDL faced margin pressure due to a higher share of imported components, while Data Patterns reported a year-on-year decline following a high base in Q2FY26, when it executed a large contract. Further deliveries are scheduled for the second half of FY27.

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Working capital trends also varied, with private sector companies reporting higher net working capital requirements, while defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) remained at comfortable levels.

BDL, in particular, saw an increase in net working capital due to lower customer advances and higher receivables. However, MOFSL expects the company's healthy order book and multiple deliveries scheduled for the second half of FY27 to support growth. It expects higher execution levels in FY28 and FY29, driven by a large pipeline of contracts likely to be awarded over the near-to-medium term.