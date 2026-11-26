Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are in focus today as CARE Ratings has assigned a stable outlook to the company's long-term bank facilities worth Rs 875.03 crore. The agency has also reaffirmed its CARE A+/Stable and CARE A1+ ratings on the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities, respectively, with the total facility amount raised to Rs 2,243.72 crore from Rs 2,200 crore.
Waaree Renewable Technologies shares closed 0.95% lower at Rs 674.85 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7044 crore.