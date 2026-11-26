The renewable energy manufacturer reported a mixed performance in the September quarter, with revenue growing at a healthy pace while profitability came under pressure. The company also announced an acquisition linked to its expansion into data centres, as it continues to diversify beyond its core solar module business.

Consolidated net profit declined 14.7% year-on-year to Rs 718.68 crore in Q2 FY27 compared with Rs 842.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 23.9% to Rs 7,518 crore from Rs 6,066 crore a year earlier.

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,336 crore, against Rs 1,406 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin contracted to 18% from 23%, highlighting the impact of margin pressure despite strong revenue growth.