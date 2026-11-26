Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

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Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,23,260 ₹1,17,260 Mumbai ₹1,23,470 ₹1,17,460 Bengaluru ₹1,23,570 ₹1,17,550 Kolkata ₹1,23,310 ₹1,17,310 Hyderabad ₹1,23,660 ₹1,17,650 Chennai ₹1,23,830 ₹1,17,800

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹14,787 ₹1,47,870 Mumbai ₹14,813 ₹1,48,130 Bengaluru ₹14,824 ₹1,48,240 Kolkata ₹14,793 ₹1,47,930 Hyderabad ₹14,836 ₹1,48,360 Chennai ₹14,856 ₹1,48,560

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices relatively lower on November 26, 2026. Major brands like Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹11,300 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹11,350 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹12,327 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹12,382 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 11,300 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 11,300 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 12,327 Tanishq 22K 11,350 Tanishq 24K* 12,382

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State