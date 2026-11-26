The global investment bank said Brent Crude are down $28 per barrel over November, thanks to rising Middle Eastern exports despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to a $28 per barrel fall in Brent over November.

"Freight rates have also corrected lowering delivered cost of crude for India," it said.

Jefferies said marketing margins on petrol/diesel are Rs 7.7 per litre and Re 0.3 per litre (calculated) on Spot Brent having reversed from losses in October. Diesel marketing margin breaks even at $87 per barrel Brent per Jefferies' calculations.

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Integrated margins are seen at $10 per barrel. Jefferies said the refined product market in diesel and aviation fuel is very tight reflecting lower exports from the West Asia and damages to Russia's refining infrastructure lowering exports.

"Refining margins remain significantly above long-term averages, and we expect the tightness to continue through the winter supporting elevated margins. With marketing margins turning positive, integrated margins for OMCs are $10 a barrel (calculated)," Jefferies said.

It said BPCL and IOCL stocks yet to respond to improving fortunes. Both stocks have seen muted reaction to the falling crude price making risk-reward favorable, Jefferies said.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), on the other hand, has rallied sharply in the past month and trades 14 per cent above its long-term average. Jefferies maintain underperform on HPCL with price target of Rs 310.

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Rise in crude price, any increase in excise duties on auto fuels, large capex commitment in new energy are seen as risks to the targets.