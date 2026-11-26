Data showed LG Electronics shares are up 11 per cent in the past one month and 21.20 per cent in 2026 so far.

The proposed divestment is aimed at meeting this requirement, with LG Electronics confirming that its promoter, LG Electronics Inc., intends to offload part of its stake. The company said up to 13,575,447 equity shares would be sold by December 31, either in a single transaction or in multiple tranches.

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On the operational front, LG Electronics remains optimistic about its FY27 outlook following a strong Q2FY27 performance. Analysts said the company expects to deliver mid-teens revenue growth and achieve early double-digit Ebitda margins, notwithstanding higher input costs, currency fluctuations and increased promotional spending.

In a November 7 report, Nuvama said the company's growth drivers were broadening beyond premiumisation, with its Essential Series emerging as another key contributor. Expanding exports is also a focus area for LG Electronics.

The brokerage identified the ramp-up of the Sri City facility and the company's entry into the Vehicle Solution business as additional long-term growth drivers. Increasing localisation, particularly in the wake of restrictions on compressor imports, could also support margin improvement.

LG management expects the second half of FY27 to be stronger than the first, aided by festive demand and export growth. The company is also seeking to establish a presence in the automotive B2B segment, beginning with telematics before expanding into other vehicle solutions.

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Nuvama said the new business would be manufactured at the Sri City facility, drawing on LG's global technology and relationships with leading automakers. It expects the segment to emerge as an additional growth engine over the longer term.