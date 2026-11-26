In its initiation report, HSBC described Avalon Technologies as a leading EMS player with a diversified product portfolio, customer base and manufacturing footprint. The brokerage believes the company’s presence across multiple segments and manufacturing locations positions it well to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities.

The Avalon Technologies stock has gained 96% this year and risen 258% in three years.

Semiconductor equipment emerges as a key growth driver

HSBC identified semiconductor equipment as one of the key growth drivers for Avalon Technologies, noting that several opportunities in this segment remain at an early stage and could witness substantial expansion.

According to the brokerage, these emerging business segments could support the company’s growth trajectory over the coming years.

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HSBC also highlighted Avalon Technologies’ strong financial performance, including an EBITDA margin of over 12%, return on capital employed (ROCE) of more than 24% and an asset turnover ratio of 10.7 times in the second quarter of FY27.

HSBC sees further upside despite 90% rally

Despite the stock’s sharp rally, HSBC believes Avalon Technologies shares have further room to rise.

The stock has gained around 90% year-to-date in 2026, significantly outperforming the Nifty, which has declined approximately 3% over the same period.

The brokerage noted that consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY28 and FY29 have been revised upwards by around 30% and 45%, respectively.

HSBC believes the stock’s current valuation does not fully capture the company’s growth potential, leaving scope for further valuation re-rating.

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Nomura also bullish on Avalon Technologies

Earlier in September, Nomura had retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Avalon Technologies and raised its price target to Rs 2,767.32 from Rs 2,211.24. The revised target reflected the brokerage’s positive outlook on the company’s growth prospects.