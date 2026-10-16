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Axis Bank, Persistent Systems, Angel One: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Axis Bank, Persistent Systems, Angel One: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

AXISBANK1,290.00(0.16%)

Master Capital Services said that Angel One delivered a decisive breakout above the horizontal resistance zone, signalling a potential bullish trend reversal after consolidating. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Axis Bank, Persistent Systems, Angel One: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossPersistent Systems has moved above the key resistance level, overcoming previous failed breakout attempts and reinforcing its bullish technical outlook, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices posted big gains amid the rising AI concerns, correcting bond yields and high US inflation, which led to a sell-off and improving India's relative appeal. However, broader markets were on a weaker side. The BSE Sensex soared 1,533.72 points, or 2.11 per cent, to end at 74,315.61, while NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 374.65 points, or 1.66 per cent, to settle at 22,997.35 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Axis Bank, Angel One and Persistent Systems Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks for Friday's trading session:


Angel One | Buy | Target Price: Rs 340-350 | Stop Loss: Rs 294
Angel One Ltd delivered a decisive breakout above the horizontal resistance zone of Rs 306, signalling a potential bullish trend reversal after consolidating within the Rs 275-306 range. The breakout has strengthened the chart structure, with the formation of higher highs indicating improving buying interest. The stock is now sustaining above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the positive technical outlook. The RSI has moved above 60, crossing the 57 level and highlighting strengthening momentum. Sustained trading above the breakout zone could support further upside, while any short term retracement towards the breakout level may offer a potential buy on dips opportunity.

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Persistent Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,300-6,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,470
Persistent Systems has successfully moved above the crucial Rs 5,600 resistance level, overcoming previous failed breakout attempts and reinforcing its bullish technical outlook. The stock is now comfortably trading above the breakout zone and all its key moving averages, reinforcing the bullish technical outlook. A recent minor pullback has cooled the RSI to 61, indicating healthy momentum and offering a potential buy on dips opportunity. The MACD continues to signal positive momentum, supporting the improving price structure. Sustained trading above Rs 5,600 could pave the way for further upside, while the breakout zone is expected to act as an important support level.


Axis Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,332-1,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,238
Axis Bank Ltd has broken decisively above the key horizontal resistance at Rs 1,280, indicating a strengthening bullish trend and a potential reversal in the prevailing price structure. Following a strong recovery from long term support near Rs 1,220, the stock has maintained an upward trajectory, with the chart structure turning positive through the formation of higher highs and higher lows. The price is now trading above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the improving technical outlook. The RSI at 63 indicates healthy momentum, with further upside potential. Sustained trading above the breakout zone could support the continuation of the ongoing recovery and attract fresh buying interest.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:53 AM IST
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