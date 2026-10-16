Axis Bank, Persistent Systems, Angel One: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss



Angel One | Buy | Target Price: Rs 340-350 | Stop Loss: Rs 294

Angel One Ltd delivered a decisive breakout above the horizontal resistance zone of Rs 306, signalling a potential bullish trend reversal after consolidating within the Rs 275-306 range. The breakout has strengthened the chart structure, with the formation of higher highs indicating improving buying interest. The stock is now sustaining above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the positive technical outlook. The RSI has moved above 60, crossing the 57 level and highlighting strengthening momentum. Sustained trading above the breakout zone could support further upside, while any short term retracement towards the breakout level may offer a potential buy on dips opportunity.

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Persistent Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,300-6,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,470

Persistent Systems has successfully moved above the crucial Rs 5,600 resistance level, overcoming previous failed breakout attempts and reinforcing its bullish technical outlook. The stock is now comfortably trading above the breakout zone and all its key moving averages, reinforcing the bullish technical outlook. A recent minor pullback has cooled the RSI to 61, indicating healthy momentum and offering a potential buy on dips opportunity. The MACD continues to signal positive momentum, supporting the improving price structure. Sustained trading above Rs 5,600 could pave the way for further upside, while the breakout zone is expected to act as an important support level.



Axis Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,332-1,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,238

Axis Bank Ltd has broken decisively above the key horizontal resistance at Rs 1,280, indicating a strengthening bullish trend and a potential reversal in the prevailing price structure. Following a strong recovery from long term support near Rs 1,220, the stock has maintained an upward trajectory, with the chart structure turning positive through the formation of higher highs and higher lows. The price is now trading above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the improving technical outlook. The RSI at 63 indicates healthy momentum, with further upside potential. Sustained trading above the breakout zone could support the continuation of the ongoing recovery and attract fresh buying interest.