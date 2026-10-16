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GIFT Nifty up 88 points; TechM, YES Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, Mankind among top stocks in focus

GIFT Nifty up 88 points; TechM, YES Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, Mankind among top stocks in focus

Stocks like HCL Technologies, YES Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, Mankind Pharma, Premier Energies, Angel One, Sri Lotus and more will be in the spotlight on Friday, October 16.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 8:51 AM IST
GIFT Nifty up 88 points; TechM, YES Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, Mankind among top stocks in focusShares of HCL Technologies, Canara Robeco AMC and Hindustan Composites shall trade ex-dividend today, while Bansal Wire Industries shall trad ex-split today. 

Indian equity market indices set for a positive opening on Friday, following a strong upside in the previous session, led by supportive global cues. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 87.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, up at 23,072.50, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 16, 2026:

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Quarterly results: Punjab National Bank, LTM, Bajaj Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DLF, Federal Bank, Jindal Saw, Oberoi Realty, Shoppers Stop, Tejas Networks, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Urban Company shall announce their results for the June 2026 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of HCL Technologies, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Hindustan Composites shall trade ex-dividend today, while Bansal Wire Industries shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Noble Polymers shall trade ex-date for consolidation.

Tech Mahindra: The IT solutions major reported a 32.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,585.6 crore, while revenue rose 15.6 per cent YoY to Rs 16,180.2 crore in the September 2026 quarter. The company board declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share and also approved a bonus issue in 1:1 ratio.

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Wipro: The IT company reported a 1.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3,200.6 crore, while consolidated revenue increased 9.06 per cent YoY to Rs 24,752.7 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBIT margins dropped 20 bps to 16.5 per cent, while it sees IT services revenue at $2,571 million sequentially.

YES Bank: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals filed by the private lender, the RBI and the Centre against the Bombay High Court's January 2023 judgment quashing the write-off of Rs 8,415 crore in AT1 bonds. The bonds were written down to zero as part of the bank's reconstruction in March 2020, when the lender faced a severe crisis involving rising bad loans and declining depositor confidence.

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Jio Financial Services: The leading financial company reported a 51.1 per cent YoY drop in the net profit at Rs 340.44 crore, while consolidated total income increased 132 per cent YoY to Rs 1,699 crore for the Q2FY26. Its PPOP increased 85.2 per cent YoY to Rs 574 crore, while NII soared 165 per cent YoY to Rs 680 crore for the reported period.

Premier Energies: The solar company's subsidiary, Premier Battery Technologies, has executed a share allotment-cum-shareholders' agreement with RCT Energy India, part of Germany's RCT Group, to establish Premier Energies Storage Solutions (PESSPL) as a strategic joint venture. The joint venture will set up a BESS manufacturing facility with a total capacity of 12 GWh.

Persistent Systems: The IT solutions major 25.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 351.51 crore, while its revenue was up 30.3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,663.9 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBIT came in up 19.5 per cent YoY at Rs 697.7 crore, while margins dropped 130 bps to 15 per cent for the reported quarter.

Angel One: The stockbroking player reported a 58.21 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 334.97 crore, while revenue increased 1,426.99 crore for the quarter ended September 2026. Its operating profit rose 53.17 per cent YoY to Rs 636.26 crore, while margins improved sharply to 44.6 per cent. The company board announced a interim dividend of Rs 1.4 per share.

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Mankind Pharma: The drugmaker will acquire a majority stake in Armed Cell Therapeutics BV, a Belgium-based biotechnology firm developing next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies for cancer, for 48 million euros. Armed Cell Therapeutics has a pipeline of next-generation CAR-T assets, with lead programmes targeting non-Hodgkin lymphoma and small cell lung cancer.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty: The real estate player reported a 91 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 89 crore, while revenue soared 52.8 per cent YoY to Rs 176 crore for the second quarter of current fiscal. The company clocked an EBTIDA of Rs 107 crore, up 113 per cent YoY, and margins improved 39.9 per cent for the quarter.

Solar Industries India: The defence company's subsidiary, Solar Explochem, has entered into a share purchase agreement with Sivasakthi Industrial Explosives for the proposed acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Sivasakthi for Rs 115.02 crore.

Agastya Energy & Infrastructure: The energy and infra player has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) contract worth Rs 106.04 crore from its subsidiary, IMC Solar BDN LLP, for a solar power plant project.

SIMCA Advertising: The media and advertisement player has secured advertising rights at Shirdi Airport, Maharashtra, from Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking. The allotment covers advertising space on the external part of the terminal at Shirdi Airport.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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