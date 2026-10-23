BSE shares in focus as exchange invites applications for MD & CEO role

BSE said the candidate should have a deep understanding of capital markets, a strong grasp of technology and digital transformation, and the ability to lead technology-enabled initiatives and drive operational excellence. The exchange is also looking for a market-savvy leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and an innovative approach to driving growth in a regulated ecosystem.

BSE Limited invites applications for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. https://t.co/ZoFchetqtO — BSE India (@BSEIndia) October 22, 2026

The candidate should have experience managing diverse stakeholder groups and balancing expectations across investors, regulators, business partners, customers, employees and other key constituents, BSE said.

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BSE said applicants should have a strong academic background, including a graduate degree or professional qualification from a recognised educational or professional institution. Eligible qualifications include BA, BCom, CA, MBA, LLB, BTech or equivalent credentials from reputed institutions.

Applicants must be below 62 years of age as of July 1, 2027, the exchange said.

BSE said the candidate must also meet the eligibility requirements under the Companies Act and SEBI regulations and obtain the necessary clearances or no-objection certificates from relevant authorities, wherever required.

Compensation and perquisites will be in line with industry standards, BSE said.

Applications will be treated with strict confidentiality, the exchange said. Only applications submitted through the prescribed process and within the stipulated timeline will be considered.

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BSE said meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee shortlisting and that it may relax the requirements for exceptional candidates at its discretion.

The final selection will be at BSE's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and the decision will be final and binding on all applicants, it said.

BSE added that it is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified candidates regardless of gender, age or background.