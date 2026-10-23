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BSE shares in focus as exchange invites applications for MD & CEO role

BSE shares in focus as exchange invites applications for MD & CEO role

BSE3,265.00(0.51%)

In a post on X, BSE said it is looking for a seasoned leader with at least 20 years of experience, including five years in a senior leadership role.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 8:40 AM IST
BSE shares in focus as exchange invites applications for MD & CEO roleThe tenure of incumbent MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy will end on June 15, 2027, when he turns 65.

Shares of BSE Ltd are in focus after the stock exchange invited applications for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). The tenure of incumbent MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy will end on June 15, 2027, when he turns 65, the upper age limit for the position under SEBI rules. Ramamurthy took charge of BSE on January 4, 2023. Under SEBI rules, an MD & CEO can serve a maximum of two terms of up to five years each, subject to the upper age limit.

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In a post on X, BSE said it is looking for a seasoned leader with at least 20 years of experience, including five years in a senior leadership role.

BSE said the candidate should have a deep understanding of capital markets, a strong grasp of technology and digital transformation, and the ability to lead technology-enabled initiatives and drive operational excellence. The exchange is also looking for a market-savvy leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and an innovative approach to driving growth in a regulated ecosystem.

The candidate should have experience managing diverse stakeholder groups and balancing expectations across investors, regulators, business partners, customers, employees and other key constituents, BSE said.

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BSE said applicants should have a strong academic background, including a graduate degree or professional qualification from a recognised educational or professional institution. Eligible qualifications include BA, BCom, CA, MBA, LLB, BTech or equivalent credentials from reputed institutions.

Applicants must be below 62 years of age as of July 1, 2027, the exchange said.

BSE said the candidate must also meet the eligibility requirements under the Companies Act and SEBI regulations and obtain the necessary clearances or no-objection certificates from relevant authorities, wherever required.

Compensation and perquisites will be in line with industry standards, BSE said.

Applications will be treated with strict confidentiality, the exchange said. Only applications submitted through the prescribed process and within the stipulated timeline will be considered.

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BSE said meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee shortlisting and that it may relax the requirements for exceptional candidates at its discretion.

The final selection will be at BSE's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and the decision will be final and binding on all applicants, it said.

BSE added that it is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified candidates regardless of gender, age or background.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 8:39 AM IST
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