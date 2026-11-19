"Indian nationals entering Malaysia from this date onwards will be required to obtain a valid visa prior to their arrival," the department said.

Indians planning to travel to Malaysia can start applying for visas from December 1, ahead of the new entry rules coming into effect.

Malaysia visa applications to expire after 7 working days

Malaysia has also introduced a new rule for pending visa applications. Applications that remain in the "New Application" or "Pending Payment" status for more than 7 working days will automatically expire.

The policy came into effect on October 1, 2026, and applies to all visa applications, including those submitted before September 1, 2026, according to the department's September 28 announcement.

Applicants whose submissions expire will have to file a fresh application using the updated visa application form.

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The department said the changes were part of the implementation of its new visa application policy and urged applicants to take note of the revised requirements.

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Visa fees will not be refunded

The Immigration Department said visa processing fees would be non-refundable, regardless of whether an application is approved or rejected. Fees will also not be refunded if there are changes in policy or travel plans.

It also said it reserved the right to revise entry requirements at any time in accordance with directives issued by the Malaysian government.

Other changes to Malaysia visa rules

The latest move comes after several changes to Malaysia's visa rules. From September 1, 2026, the country restricted multiple-entry visas (MEVs) to 31 eligible nationalities.

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These visas are now limited to travellers visiting for specific purposes, including business, medical treatment, wedding tourism and fly-and-cruise travel.

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Malaysia has also urged foreign visitors to obtain travel medical insurance covering their entire stay. In a November 16 announcement, the Immigration Department said non-residents would have to bear the costs of medical treatment and other healthcare services received in the country.

It also recommended MyTripPass, an inbound travel platform offering medical insurance and emergency assistance, as a supporting document for Malaysian visa applications. Travellers purchasing the coverage are issued a digital certificate of insurance immediately.