What will attract a fine?

Open burning of solid waste will attract a penalty of ₹10,000, while littering will invite a fine of ₹1,000. Drivers or owners of goods vehicles found littering will face a penalty of ₹5,000.

Residential premises that fail to segregate, store and hand over waste as prescribed will be fined ₹500. For commercial establishments, the penalties will be higher. Marriage halls, party lawns and exhibition venues can face fines of up to ₹15,000, while clubs, cinema halls, pubs and multiplexes will attract a fine of ₹7,500.

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Street vendors who fail to manage waste generated through their activities will also be fined ₹500.

Improper handling of construction and demolition waste will attract penalties ranging from ₹2,000 for residential premises to ₹10,000 for non-residential properties.

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Higher penalties for businesses

Hotels will face a fine of ₹75,000 and restaurants ₹30,000 for failing to manage waste as required.

RWAs and gated communities will attract penalties of ₹15,000, while market associations and institutions will face fines of ₹30,000. These penalties will be levied only once per month.

Manufacturers and brand owners selling disposable products without a system to collect packaging waste will face the highest penalty of ₹1.5 lakh. Failure to take other prescribed measures will attract a fine of ₹75,000.

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Industrial units that fail to replace conventional fuel with refuse-derived fuel will also face a ₹1.5 lakh penalty. Bulk waste generators that fail to register or comply with their obligations will be fined ₹50,000.

User charges to rise every year

The bye-laws also introduce monthly user charges for households, shops, offices, educational institutions, healthcare establishments, hotels and restaurants. The charges will vary based on the size and category of the premises and the type of establishment.

Both user charges and penalties will increase by 5% annually from January 1. A late payment surcharge of 10% will apply if dues remain unpaid for more than 30 days.

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Repeated violations can attract higher penalties, with fines potentially imposed for every default on a daily or monthly basis. Environmental compensation may also be imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee under Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, with the city recording an AQI of 237 at 9 am, according to CPCB data. Five monitoring stations, however, reported AQI levels above 300, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category.

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IGNOU, Maidan Garhi recorded the highest AQI at 377, followed by Uttam Nagar at 341 and Sirifort at 319. CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 298, while Lodhi Road had the lowest reading at 143. PM2.5 and PM10 were the prominent pollutants.