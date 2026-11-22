In an order dated November 20, the CAQM said the 2027 plans should be prepared at the district level in addition to plans at the state and municipal corporation levels.

“Dealing with air pollution requires sustained and concerted efforts based on the airshed approach. For 2027, annual action plans shall also be prepared at the district level, in addition to the state and municipal corporation levels.”

The plans will have sector-wise actions, measurable targets, timelines and monitoring parameters. They will also help authorities identify gaps in implementation and take corrective action.

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Focus on major pollution sources

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The proposed measures will target major sources of pollution, including vehicles, road dust, industrial emissions, construction and demolition activities, solid waste, crop residues, diesel generator sets, crematoria and other local sources.

The CAQM said the actions should lead to an overall reduction in annual average air pollution levels (AQI, PM2.5 and PM10) by 15% to 20% compared to 2026.

“The Annual Action Plan-2027 shall contain clearly defined sector-wise actions with measurable targets, timelines and monitoring parameters,” the Commission added.

The CAQM has also said that officials responsible for meeting the targets will be identified by name and designation. This is intended to establish clear responsibility for implementing the measures and achieving the required results.

“These significant additions to the state action plans are of critical importance in advancing the Commission's mandate of ensuring sustained improvement in air quality and making the air breathable for citizens across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas,” the CAQM said.