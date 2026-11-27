According to officials, the highest number of challans was issued for the use of banned polythene bags. The civic body issued 576 challans for the offence, imposing fines amounting to ₹4.56 lakh during the period.

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Violations linked to construction activities and dust mitigation accounted for the largest financial penalties. The MCG issued 45 challans for breaches of construction-related regulations, imposing fines of ₹15.40 lakh. Another 59 challans were issued for non-compliance with the municipal commissioner's directions on dust mitigation, attracting penalties worth ₹14.75 lakh.

The civic body also took action against the transportation of construction materials without proper covering. A total of 23 challans were issued for the violation, resulting in fines of ₹1.15 lakh. Additionally, 21 cases involving construction and demolition (C&D) waste attracted penalties totalling ₹4.40 lakh.

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Waste burning, water wastage among other violations

Waste burning was another major category of violations during the enforcement drive. The MCG issued 109 challans for burning waste and imposed fines amounting to ₹5.45 lakh.

The municipal corporation also penalised individuals for wasting water, with 74 challans issued for such violations. The fines in these cases totalled ₹1.25 lakh.

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Public cleanliness violations accounted for a considerable number of challans. Officials issued 227 challans for spitting in public places, collecting ₹22,700 in fines. Officials issued another 189 challans for failing to use dustbins, attracting penalties of ₹94,500.

The civic body also issued 21 challans for violations involving littering, illegal dumping and unauthorised connections to stormwater drains. These offences collectively attracted fines of ₹2.10 lakh.

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Action against public nuisance and other civic offences

The enforcement drive also covered violations related to public smoking, open defecation and improper waste disposal. The MCG penalised 46 people for smoking in designated no-smoking zones, imposing fines totalling ₹9,200.

Sixteen cases of open defecation resulted in fines of ₹8,000, while two septage-related violations attracted penalties of ₹50,000. The civic body also issued challans in two cases involving illegal meat shops, imposing fines of ₹10,000, and two cases of urinating in public places, resulting in penalties of ₹1,000.

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In addition, three cases involving the discharge of animal dung into drains attracted fines totalling ₹15,000. A bulk waste generator was also fined ₹25,000 for littering or dumping waste.

MCG warns against civic and environmental violations

MCG Commissioner Dr Pankaj said the civic body would continue taking action against violations that affect cleanliness, environmental quality and public health.

“Activities such as burning waste, using banned polythene, violating dust control norms and littering in public places will not be tolerated. Officials will conduct regular inspections and take action against violations in accordance with the rules,” he said.