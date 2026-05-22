3 stocks paying over Rs 100/share dividend – Check record date, payout details

Dividend stocks 2026: In a slew of recent stock exchange filings, three corporate heavyweights— Bosch Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, and ICRA Ltd — have given their shareholders a reason to smile. Each of these companies has announced a dividend payout exceeding Rs 100 per share.

Bosch dividend 2026

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Auto components major Bosch leads the pack. In its latest regulatory filing, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 270 per share for the par value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

According to exchange filings, the company has set August 4, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. Once approved at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend would be paid on or after August 14, 2026.

Page Industries dividend 2026

The apparel giant behind the Jockey brand has also announced a massive dividend. Page Industries has declared a 4th interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10.

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The exchange filing also said that the record date for this interim dividend is fixed for May 27, 2026. The company noted the payout would be distributed on or before June 19, 2026.

ICRA dividend 2026

Credit rating agency ICRA, in a filing to the exchanges, revealed that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 105 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, including a Rs 35 special dividend.

While the company has fixed July 23 as the record date for the same. According to the stock exchange filing, the declared reward would be paid out on or before August 21, 2026.