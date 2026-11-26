InCred Holdings filed its updated draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in May 2026. The filing had proposed a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to 99,020,833 equity shares. InCred Finance has 158 branches across 152 cities in 19 states and Union Territories.

Shareholders participating in the offer for sale include KKR India Financial Investments, MNI Ventures, MEMG Family Office LLP and V’Ocean Investments. IIFL Capital Services, InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and UBS Securities India are managing the issue.

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InCred Holdings generates nearly all its revenue through InCred Finance. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, its assets under management rose to Rs 14,447.86 crore, profit after tax stood at Rs 290.14 crore and disbursements totalled Rs 6,683.28 crore. Portfolio yield was 18.39 per cent, while the average cost of total borrowings was 10.05 per cent.

Personal loans accounted for 55.56 per cent of assets under management, followed by student loans at 22.15 per cent, secured business loans at 8.74 per cent, MSME loans at 7.38 per cent and loans to financial institutions at 5.55 per cent. Its capital adequacy ratio was 24.97 per cent, against the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent, and it was rated AA-/Stable by CRISIL Ratings and ICRA.