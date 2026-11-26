InCred Holdings has reduced the fresh issue in its planned initial public offering (IPO) to Rs 750 crore ($81.3 million) from Rs 1,250 crore, according to an addendum to its updated draft prospectus, reported Bloomberg. Existing shareholders will offer up to 62.8 million shares, down from the 99.02 million shares proposed earlier.
The leading financial services player has also scrapped its proposed pre-IPO placement. Its board approved the revision to the offer size on November 25. The fresh issue proceeds will mainly be invested in subsidiary InCred Financial Services, or InCred Finance, to augment its capital base, strengthen Tier-I capital, support onward lending and improve its capital adequacy ratio.