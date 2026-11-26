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WhatsApp scheduled messages - How to schedule texts and delete them

According to WhatsApp’s announcement, the new feature will allow you to schedule messages anywhere between 10 minutes and 14 days in advance. It will work in both individual and group conversations.

To schedule a message, type it in the chat and press and hold the send button. You can then select the date and time you want the message to reach the recipient. Once scheduled, it will appear like any regular message to the person receiving it, without any indication that it was prepared earlier.

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You can also view all your upcoming scheduled messages and delete them before delivery if your plans change. The feature supports text messages, photos and videos, allowing you to plan different types of messages in advance.

Will WhatsApp messages arrive even if your phone is switched off?

Yes, another important addition is that you will not have to worry about your phone running out of battery or being switched off when a scheduled message is due. WhatsApp says the message will still be delivered at the selected time, even if the sender’s phone is switched off or has no battery.

Privacy is also covered. Scheduled messages will retain end-to-end encryption, just like other personal messages on WhatsApp. This means no one else, including WhatsApp itself, can read your contents.

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WhatsApp has confirmed that scheduled messages are rolling out globally over the coming weeks. However, the company has not specified an exact date for when the feature will become available to every user.