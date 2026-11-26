Incorporated in 2003, Mumbai-based Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) is a food and beverage services company engaged in providing premium catering services and operating casual dining restaurants and cloud kitchens. It caters to weddings, social celebrations, corporate events and large-scale gatherings. Its restaurant portfolio includes brands such as China Bistro, India Bistro, Glocal and Art of Dum.

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For the six months ended on September 30, 2026, Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) reported a net loss of Rs 16.15 crore with a revenue of Rs 222.18 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 29.11 crore with a revenue of Rs 572.26 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

The company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will have 15 per cent of allocation in the issue. Retail investors have only 10 per cent of allocation in the IPO. At the current valuations, the company commands a valuation little more than Rs 1,190 crore.

Equirus Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers of Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Thursday, December 03. Here's what a host of brokerages firms say about the IPO of Foodlink F&B Holdings (India):

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Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

Expansion into Jade banquets, casual dining restaurants & cloud kitchens and international markets offers additional growth opportunities while helping reduce seasonality in catering revenues. The casual dining and cloud kitchen industries are expected to grow at 9.3 per cent and 24.9 per cent CAGR, respectively, through FY30 offers year-round revenue visibility, said Anand Rathi.

The issue is valued at 40.2 times FY2026 P/E, making the issue fully priced. However, the business remains exposed to seasonality in the events Catering segment, execution risks associated with expansion. However, rising demand for organised luxury catering and expansion across restaurants, banquets and integrated F&B services support its long-term growth prospects," it said 'subscribe for long-term' rating.



SBI Securities

Rating: Neutral

Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) delivered a revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 22.7 per cent and 61.1 per cent, respectively, during FY24–FY26 while PAT improved from a loss of Rs 15 crore in FY24 to a profit of Rs 29 crore in FY26. The business remains exposed to seasonality in the events catering segment, execution & expansion risks, and the performance of its kitchen, said SBI Securities.

"Going forward, growth is expected to be supported by increasing demand for organized luxury catering, expansion of its restaurant and banquet network, and scaling up of exclusive F&B mandates across convention, exhibition and event venues. We assign a 'neutral' rating to the issue and would like to track the performance of the company for a few quarters post listing," it said.

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BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

The debt-to-equity ratio has trended upward, rising from 0.68 times in FY24 to 1.26 times in FY26. The company is valued at a P/E of 34.7 times, said BP Equities. "Considering the positive industry outlook, improving EBITDA margins, planned capex to expand its presence and improve service quality, we recommend 'subscribe' to the issue," it added.



SMC Global Securities

Rating: Neutral

Foodlink’s outlook is supported by its strong presence in premium catering, diversified business model and growing opportunities in the organised food services industry. Expansion into Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, along with new integrated F&B mandates, could drive revenue growth, said SMC Global which has given it a two star rating out of five.

Its asset-light banquet model and existing centralised kitchens may help improve operational efficiency and profitability. Its increasing focus on corporate and sports catering could also diversify revenue beyond weddings. However, execution risks, delays in expansion, cost overruns, subdued demand and geopolitical uncertainties in the UAE remain key concerns," it said with a 'neutral' rating.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Growth strategy focuses on expanding premium catering operations, increasing banquet capacity and scaling restaurant and cloud kitchen formats across domestic and international markets. Its international operations, exclusive venue partnerships and expanding premium dining portfolio provide additional growth opportunities, supported by increasing demand for organized and experiential food services, said Ventura with a 'subscribe' rating.

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Kunvarji Wealth Solutions

Rating: Subscribe

We recommend subscribing to this IPO. The company benefits from its established presence in India's luxury catering and food services market. Its diversified business portfolio across event catering, casual dining and cloud kitchens, coupled with opportunities for asset light expansion and strategic acquisitions, provides avenues for sustained growth, said Kunvarji Wealth Solutions.