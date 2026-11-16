Mahindra Logistics shares tumble 14% as MD and CEO Hemant Sikka resigns

Following the development, the Mahindra Logistics shares fell 14.27 per cent to hit a low of Rs 367.80 apiece, with volumes surging six times the two week average.

"The board has proposed to seek, approval of the Members of the Company by way of postal ballot

inter-alia for the aforesaid appointment, and in this regard, it has approved the Notice of Postal Ballot,

which will be circulated to the members of the Company in due course," Mahindra Logistics said.

In his resignation letter, Sikka said he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and to complete all my duties before his last day at work.

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In the case of Turra, he been MD & CEO of Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW) since October 2024. As MFCW he has led the growth of the group's multi-brand used-vehicle platform. An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Turra has over 28 years industry and consulting experience across India, Middle East, Europe and the US, having worked with Boston Consulting Group, Unilever, IBM and Alstom.

Turra joined Mahindra in 2016 as part of the Group Strategy Office, where he worked on several key projects across Mahindra Group companies. Prior to joining MFCW, he was leading Quicklyz — the leasing business of Mahindra Finance.