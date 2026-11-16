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Mahindra Logistics shares tumble 14% as MD and CEO Hemant Sikka resigns

Mahindra Logistics shares tumble 14% as MD and CEO Hemant Sikka resigns

MAHLOG372.85(13.24%)

Mahindra Logistics shares fell 14.27 per cent to hit a low of Rs 367.80 apiece, with volumes surging six times the two-week average.  

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Mahindra Logistics shares tumble 14% as MD and CEO Hemant Sikka resignsMahindra Logistics shares: In his resignation letter, Sikka said he was committed to ensuring a smooth transition and completing all his duties before his last working day.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd shares fell 14 per cent intraday on Monday after Hemant Sikka resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a director of the company, effective December 15. Sikka has decided to move on to pursue other professional interests, with December 23 being his last day of employment at Mahindra Logistics.

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Mohammed Turra has been appointed Managing Director and CEO (Designate) of the company for a five-year term from November 16 to December 15, subject to approval of the company's members and other regulatory requirements.

Following the development, the Mahindra Logistics shares fell 14.27 per cent to hit a low of Rs 367.80 apiece, with volumes surging six times the two week average.

"The board has proposed to seek, approval of the Members of the Company by way of postal ballot
inter-alia for the aforesaid appointment, and in this regard, it has approved the Notice of Postal Ballot,
which will be circulated to the members of the Company in due course," Mahindra Logistics said.

In his resignation letter, Sikka said he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and to complete all my duties before his last day at work.

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In the case of Turra, he been MD & CEO of Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW) since October 2024. As MFCW he has led the growth of the group's multi-brand used-vehicle platform. An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Turra has over 28 years industry and consulting experience across India, Middle East, Europe and the US, having worked with Boston Consulting Group, Unilever, IBM and Alstom. 
Turra joined Mahindra in 2016 as part of the Group Strategy Office, where he worked on several key projects across Mahindra Group companies. Prior to joining MFCW, he was leading Quicklyz — the leasing business of Mahindra Finance.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 11:33 AM IST
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