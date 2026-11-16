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Dynacons Systems shares zoom 18% on strong order book, robust demand and Q2 earnings 

Dynacons Systems shares zoom 18% on strong order book, robust demand and Q2 earnings 

Dynacons Systems stock rose 17.52% to Rs 1237.75 against the previous close of Rs 1052.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1513 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Dynacons Systems shares zoom 18% on strong order book, robust demand and Q2 earnings The company said it secured a landmark Rs 137.15 crore order from the Supreme Court of India and entered international markets with a $6.83 million Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.

Shares of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd rose 18% in early deals on Monday after the IT-enabled services reported its Q2 earnings. The earnings also reflected a strong order book and strong deamnd for the services of the company.

Dynacons Systems stock rose 17.52% to Rs 1237.75 against the previous close of Rs 1052.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1513 crore.

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The company said it secured a landmark Rs 137.15 crore order from the Supreme Court of India and entered international markets with a $6.83 million Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.

The company continued to deliver healthy performance during the quarter, anchored by continued execution on its strong order book and robust demand from BFSI, government, and enterprise customers across Data Centre & Cloud Infrastructure, Network & Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace Solutions, and Managed Services.

Dynacons Systems reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in year on year net profit to Rs 29.81 crore in the second quarter of FY27 compared with Rs 22.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 56 per cent to Rs 551.36 crore against Rs 352.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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EBITDA, excluding other income, climbed 56 per cent to Rs 551.36 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 352.39 crore in the same period last year.


Shirish Anjaria, Chairman cum Managing Director of the firm said, "We delivered a steady performance in Q2 and H1 FY2027, supported by continued execution across our key business segments and sustained demand from BFSI, government and enterprise customers. During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our capabilities across data centre infrastructure, cloud and managed services, while achieving SOC 2 Type II Certification. Subsequent to the quarter, the ?137.15 crore order from the Supreme Court of India and our entry into international markets through the USD 6.83 million Caribbean Digital Transformation Project mark important milestones in our growth journey. Going forward, we remain focused on disciplined execution, expanding our technology capabilities, strengthening customer relationships and delivering sustainable growth with continued emphasis on profitability.”

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Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and digital transformation company with over three decades of experience, providing end-to-end technology solutions across Data Centre & Cloud Infrastructure, Network & Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace Solutions, Managed Services, and Enterprise IT Services.


Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 11:40 AM IST
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