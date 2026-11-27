Global index aggregator MSCI on Friday said it has not added SG Mart Ltd and E2E Networks to its MSCI Global Small Cap indices in its largest index review, saying further announcements may occur as needed. The revision in MSCI guages is scheduled to be effective December 1.

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E2E Networks shares were unfazed, rising 2.03 per cent to Rs 485.75 apiece. SG Mart Ltd shares, in fact, rallied 6.12 per cent to Rs 934 apiece.