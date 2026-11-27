Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and ZEE5 feature in this week's streaming schedule. Here is a look at eight movies and shows arriving between November 23 and 30, along with their release dates, platforms and key details.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he navigates life in New York after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland returns as the web-slinging superhero who must face new threats while dealing with the consequences of his changed circumstances. The film features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal, among others. Combining superhero action with Peter's personal struggles.

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Reported Release Date: November 26

Platform: Netflix

Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film follows a grieving young boy who embarks on a spiritual journey that eventually leads him towards a life of faith, compassion and selfless service.

Release Date: November 27, November 29

Platform: SonyLIV, Netflix

Drishyam: The Conclusion

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the latest chapter in the Hindi crime-thriller franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film continues Vijay's long-running battle to protect his family and keep their secrets hidden. A fresh investigation led by SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, puts the Salgaonkar family under renewed pressure. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also feature in the film.

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Release Date: November 27

Platform: Netflix

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Supergirl

DC's Supergirl follows Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock, on a journey that takes a personal tragedy into a larger fight for justice. During her birthday travels, Kara encounters a young girl named Ruthye, whose father is killed by a dangerous bandit. When her dog Krypto is poisoned, Kara joins Ruthye on a mission for revenge and an antidote. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film also stars Eve Ridley and Matthias Schoenaerts.

Reported Release Date: November 26

Platform: JioHotstar

Blade Runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099 expands the science-fiction universe established by Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. Set decades after the events of the previous film, the series follows Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, a fugitive who assumes a new identity to escape her past. Created by Silka Luisa, the series explores artificial intelligence, identity and what it means to be human in a technologically advanced world.

Reported Release Date: November 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dhai Chaal

Dhai Chaal is a Hindi political drama series centred on student politics, rivalries and the influence of powerful figures behind campus elections. The story follows student leader Mayur Bhardwaj, played by Gagan Arora, as he faces a rival amid a politically charged contest. As competing interests begin to shape the election, the struggle extends beyond the campus, with a state minister plotting to topple the chief minister. Created by Ritesh Shah, the series explores how ambition, manipulation and political alliances affect young leaders and the institutions around them.

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Release Date: November 27

Platform: JioHotstar

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Nine to Six

Nine to Six is a South Korean romantic drama that explores relationships and unexpected emotional complications in a professional setting. The story follows Kang Yi-ji, a legal manager who is sceptical about romance, whose life becomes complicated when she finds herself caught between two very different men. Han Sun-woo is an intern with ambitions of becoming a jewellery designer, while Park Hyun-tae is a composed executive returning from Europe.

Release Date: November 25

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Delhi 2021

Delhi 2021 is a drama set against the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India's capital. The story follows Manjot, played by Richa Chadha, a nurse working at SL Criticare Hospital as the city struggles with shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. Amid mounting pressure on healthcare workers, she fights to save patients while confronting the emotional and professional toll of the crisis.

Release Date: November 25

Platform: ZEE5