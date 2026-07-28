'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 11: Despite Monday blues, Christopher Nolan's epic film crosses ₹140 crore mark in India

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Globally, The Odyssey continues its record-breaking theatrical run. After a sensational second weekend, Christopher Nolan's epic has grossed approximately $652 million worldwide in just two weeks, including around $286 million from North America and over $353 million from international markets. The film recorded Nolan's best-ever second weekend at the domestic box office, dropping just 30% from its opening weekend

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Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Samantha Morton, the mythological epic is based on Homer's classic poem The Odyssey. Nolan's visually ambitious storytelling and large-scale action sequences have earned widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

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With no major Hollywood release posing immediate competition and strong word of mouth continuing, The Odyssey is expected to maintain a steady run during the weekdays. Industry observers believe the film could comfortably cross the ₹150 crore net milestone in India if it sustains its current momentum over the coming days.