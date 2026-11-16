GIFT Nifty up 97 points: Hindalco, Inox Green, Texmaco Rail, Hero Motors among stocks in focus

Karnataka Bank (KBL)

The bank has named Biji Sankaranarayanan as Interim MD & CEO.

Linde India (LIIL)

The company will buy Airtech Cryogenic Gases for Rs 111 crore.

Hindalco Industries

The company's subsidiary, Novelis Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its China-based businesses, Novelis (China) Aluminum Products and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading, to Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment for approximately $265 million. The transaction is expected to be completed within 12 months of signing the agreement, subject to regulatory approvals.

Redington

The company has entered into a distribution partnership with Spanish power electronics and UPS systems manufacturer Salicru for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The collaboration aims to expand access to power protection solutions and create new opportunities for channel partners to address business continuity requirements across the region.

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Fusion CX

The company has signed an agreement to acquire Germany-based customer experience group impacx solutions GmbH, tel-inform solutions GmbH and impacx services GmbH. The acquisition, based in Kleve, Germany, marks Fusion CX's entry into the German market.

Ashok Leyland

The commercial vehicle manufacturer's consolidated net profit increased 11.5% to Rs 842.9 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 755.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 35.4% to Rs 17,029.9 crore from Rs 12,576.9 crore.

ABB India

The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.2% to Rs 442.5 crore against Rs 409 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 19.4% to Rs 3,738.1 crore from Rs 3,130.1 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

The company's consolidated net profit declined 30.1% to Rs 24.5 crore in Q2 from Rs 35 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, revenue grew 34.2% to Rs 579.9 crore compared with Rs 432.2 crore.

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Godrej Industries

The company's net profit surged 130.8% to Rs 559.6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 242.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 45.1% to Rs 7,303 crore from Rs 5,032.1 crore.

Hero Motors

The company's consolidated net profit increased 65.1% to Rs 18.2 crore in Q2 against Rs 11.04 crore a year ago. Revenue grew 21.3% to Rs 364.8 crore from Rs 300.7 crore.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 68.5 crore in Q2 from Rs 36.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue, however, increased 18.3% to Rs 4,599.4 crore from Rs 3,889.3 crore.

Deepak Fertilisers

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 84% to Rs 393.8 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 214 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 10.9% to Rs 3,334 crore from Rs 3,005.8 crore.

Inox Green Energy Services

The company's consolidated net profit rose 55% to Rs 43.3 crore in Q2 against Rs 27.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 8.2% to Rs 88.7 crore from Rs 82.03 crore.

Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail wins Rs 48.60 crore order from North Western Railway.