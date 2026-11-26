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Why Apple's new Hyderabad store stands out

Located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall, Apple Kukatpally will open at 5 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the store's barricade design, which takes inspiration from Hyderabad's identity as the City of Pearls.

The design features an Apple logo inspired by pearls, set against iridescent tones. The reference is to Hyderabad's centuries-old association with the pearl trade, which remains an important part of the city's cultural identity.

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The store will offer Apple's product portfolio, including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods and HomePod devices. Customers will also be able to access assistance from product specialists, technical support through the Genius team and services for business customers.

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Another feature will be Today at Apple, the company's free in-store learning programme. Sessions will include workshops on photography, video and drawing, alongside guidance on using Apple devices.

Apple's retail expansion in India

The Hyderabad outlet will take Apple's physical retail count in India to seven. The company currently operates Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, Apple Saket and Apple Noida in Delhi NCR, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

The expansion comes as Apple continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian market through both online and offline sales channels. Alongside its physical stores, the company operates the Apple Store Online and Apple Store app, through which customers can purchase products and access shopping assistance.

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Apple Kukatpally will open on Thursday, December 10, at 5 pm IST.