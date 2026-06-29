HDFC Bank, IndiGo, Inox Wind: Stocks to buy — Target prices, key levels, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices posted modest gains on Thursday, ahead of the extended weekend. Fall in the crude oil prices and rebound in the rupee provided some cushion to the traders. The BSE Sensex gained 109.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 77,100.47, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 34.35 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 24,056 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like HDFC Bank, Inox Wind Ltd and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



InterGlobe Aviation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,005-6,250 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,905

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) exhibits a bullish outlook following an inverted head and shoulders breakout on the daily chart. Supported by its position above all exponential moving averages and positive momentum indicators (MACD and RSI), the stock is projected to reach the Rs 6,005-6,250 range in the short to medium term. The support level is established at Rs 4,905, below which a reversal may be anticipated. Consequently, the stock continues to attract significant buying interest.

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HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-905 | Stop Loss: Rs 735

HDFC Bank Ltd appears to have bottomed out, successfully breaking its base consolidation channel after a significant 28 per cent correction from its all-time high. The daily chart confirms a bullish shift, with robust buying interest emerging above the Rs 775 level. The stock is trading above its 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which are positioned at Rs 775 and Rs 782 respectively. With positive crossovers in both RSI and MACD, the momentum remains favorable, pointing toward a target range of Rs 875-905. The level of Rs 735 serves as the key support, and the stock is expected to maintain a positive trend as long as it holds this base.

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Inox Wind | Buy | Target Price: Rs 99-105 | Stop Loss: Rs 82

Inox Wind shows potential for a reversal after forming a swing low on the daily timeframe. The stock is supported by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting a pullback toward the Rs 99-105 resistance levels for both short and medium terms. With the MACD showing a positive crossover near the zero line, the momentum is shifting. Investors and traders may consider fresh buying opportunities, provided the stock maintains support at Rs 82. Overall, the outlook for the stock remains positive.