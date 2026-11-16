Hindalco shares in focus as Novelis to sell China subsidiaries for $265 million

The deal consideration is approximately $265 million, with an additional contingent earn-out of $10 million, subject to the achievement of specified conditions.

The definitive agreement was signed on November 14, 2026. The transaction is expected to be completed within 12 months of the execution date, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

How significant are the Chinese businesses for Hindalco?

The two Chinese entities reported combined net sales of $376 million (approximately Rs 3,319 crore) in FY26, accounting for around 1% of Hindalco's consolidated net sales during the period.

Their contribution to Hindalco's net worth stood at $259 million (approximately Rs 2,420 crore) at the end of the last financial year, representing around 2% of the company's total net worth.

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Hindalco clarified that the proposed buyers do not belong to its promoter or promoter group. The transaction is also not classified as a related-party transaction.

What happens after the sale?

Following the completion of the proposed transaction, Novelis (China) Aluminum Products Co. Ltd. and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading Co. Ltd. will cease to be subsidiaries of Hindalco Industries.

The company made the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

While the agreement has been signed, the filing does not specify a separate closing date. Completion is expected within 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Hindalco share price

Shares of Hindalco Industries closed at Rs 944.40 on November 13, falling by Rs 19.80, or 2.05%, from the previous closing price. The stock opened at Rs 955 during the session.

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Hindalco shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,179.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 772.25.