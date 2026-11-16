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Hindalco shares in focus as Novelis to sell China subsidiaries for $265 million

Hindalco shares in focus as Novelis to sell China subsidiaries for $265 million

The proposed transaction involves Novelis (China) Aluminum Products Co. Ltd. and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading Co. Ltd., collectively referred to as the Novelis China Entities.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 9:01 AM IST
Hindalco shares in focus as Novelis to sell China subsidiaries for $265 millionThe deal consideration is approximately $265 million, with an additional contingent earn-out of $10 million, subject to the achievement of specified conditions.

Novelis, the US-based aluminium producer owned by Hindalco Industries, has agreed to sell two of its wholly owned Chinese subsidiaries for approximately $265 million, Hindalco said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

The proposed transaction involves Novelis (China) Aluminum Products Co. Ltd. and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading Co. Ltd., collectively referred to as the Novelis China Entities. The buyer is Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment Co. Ltd. and/or one or more of its affiliates.

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The deal consideration is approximately $265 million, with an additional contingent earn-out of $10 million, subject to the achievement of specified conditions.

The definitive agreement was signed on November 14, 2026. The transaction is expected to be completed within 12 months of the execution date, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

How significant are the Chinese businesses for Hindalco?

The two Chinese entities reported combined net sales of $376 million (approximately Rs 3,319 crore) in FY26, accounting for around 1% of Hindalco's consolidated net sales during the period.

Their contribution to Hindalco's net worth stood at $259 million (approximately Rs 2,420 crore) at the end of the last financial year, representing around 2% of the company's total net worth.

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Hindalco clarified that the proposed buyers do not belong to its promoter or promoter group. The transaction is also not classified as a related-party transaction.

What happens after the sale?

Following the completion of the proposed transaction, Novelis (China) Aluminum Products Co. Ltd. and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading Co. Ltd. will cease to be subsidiaries of Hindalco Industries.

The company made the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

While the agreement has been signed, the filing does not specify a separate closing date. Completion is expected within 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

Hindalco share price

Shares of Hindalco Industries closed at Rs 944.40 on November 13, falling by Rs 19.80, or 2.05%, from the previous closing price. The stock opened at Rs 955 during the session.

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Hindalco shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,179.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 772.25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 9:01 AM IST
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