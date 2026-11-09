VA Tech Wabag shares up 53% in 2026; more upside ahead? Target prices

VA Tech Wabag Ltd shares are up 53 per cent in 2026. Yet, there are 13 recommendations on the stock, all rated 'Buy'. They included calls from YES Securities, Systematix, Centrum Broking, JM Financial and MOFSL. The 12-month consensus target of Rs 2,485 implied 23.6 per cent potential upside.
Ashika Institutional Equities said it is positive on the Va Tech Wabag's medium-term prospects, supported by a strong order book of Rs 20,210 crore, accounting for 4.7 times its trailing 12-month revenue. It also likes the healthy execution and increasing opportunities across domestic and international markets. Execution of large desalination, wastewater treatment and industrial projects, along with a rising O&M contribution, should drive growth and support margins, it said.