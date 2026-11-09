VA Tech Wabag shares up 53% in 2026; more upside ahead? Target prices

"EBITDA margin for VA Tech Wabag is expected to improve to 14 per cent by FY29E from 13.3 per cent in FY26, driven by operating leverage and a favourable project mix. Emerging opportunities in semiconductors, solar, data centres and green hydrogen provide additional growth potential," it said while suggesting a target of Rs 2,360 on the stock.

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MOFSL said a greater focus on executing large-scale projects and high-margin segments such as EP, Industrial and O&M augurs well for VA Tech's margins.

"The outlook for strong free cash flow generation, Rs 1,100 crore net cash, and improving return ratios make VA Tech Wabag attractive at 22 times FY28E EPS. Reiterate BUY with a target price of Rs 2,529," MOFSL said.

YES Securities, which re-initiated coverage on VA Tech Wabag Ltd with a target of Rs 2,660, cited the huge thrust on water infrastructure, opportunities in STP, increasing acceptability and necessity of desalination, its robust presence in the Middle East, emerging growth areas and a consistent track record of growth for its bullish call. Over FY26-29E, it sees VA Tech's PAT growing at 26 per cent annually.