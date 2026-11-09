Who owns Temple? Deepinder Goyal holds 28.59% stake, here's who owns the rest

Till February, Goyal held a 28.59% stake in Temple, while other shareholders collectively accounted for 38.06% of the company. Employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) represented another 10% stake.

The shareholding breakdown also featured several well-known names from India’s startup and business ecosystem, including Akshant Goyal, Kunal Shah, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Raj Shamani and Varun Alagh.

READ THIS: 'Humanity’s last personal device': Temple founder Deepinder Goyal shares vision for AI wearable

Who are Temple’s biggest shareholders?

Besides Deepinder Goyal, Akshant Goyal held a 3.9% stake in Temple, while Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owned 0.23%. CRED founder and WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah held a 0.05% stake, and entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani owned 0.03%.

Other individual investors include Mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh, with a 0.17% stake, and Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal, who held 0.06%.

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The company’s investor base also included several institutional investors and investment entities.

Steadview Capital holds a 5.28% stake, making it one of the largest institutional shareholders. Peak XV Partners owned 3.17%, followed by Dharana Fund at 2.9% and QLT Technology at 2.11%.

Other entities listed in the breakdown included Info Edge, with a 1.32% stake, NKSquared at 1.32%, Masada Lake Enterprises LLP at 1.75% and Aaroh Fund at 1.06%.

ALSO READ: 'Temple is not made for India': Deepinder Goyal responds to criticism over Rs 85,000 wearable

Temple’s funding and business plans

Temple, founded by Goyal, is developing a wearable device designed to monitor cerebral blood flow, or the movement of blood to the brain. The venture emerged from Goyal’s broader interest in longevity research and health monitoring.

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In February 2026, Temple raised $54 million (around ₹493 crore) in a funding round at a post-money valuation of approximately $190 million (around ₹1,700 crore). The round included participation from founder-investors, former Zomato backers, institutional investors and employees.

Goyal had also stepped down as chief executive officer of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, to focus on new ventures involving health technology, longevity research and aerospace.