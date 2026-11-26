According to MOFSL, rising demand for medical content, regulatory support, physician education, omnichannel marketing and global commercialization services could benefit Indegene.

The brokerage expects Indegene to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% in revenue, 31% in EBIT and 32% in profit after tax (PAT) over FY26–FY28.

It has reiterated ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 805, valuing the company at 28 times its estimated FY28 earnings per share (EPS).

Patent expiries to accelerate pharma outsourcing

Several global pharmaceutical companies face significant patent expiries during CY26–CY31, including Merck’s Keytruda, Bristol Myers Squibb’s Eliquis and Opdivo, Pfizer’s Ibrance, Roche’s Ocrevus and GSK’s HIV portfolio.

These patent expiries are expected to intensify pressure on pharmaceutical companies to replenish their product pipelines while optimizing operating costs.

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To offset potential revenue losses, drugmakers are likely to accelerate new product launches, expand existing therapies into additional treatment areas and increase investments in commercialization.

This could create incremental outsourcing opportunities across medical affairs, regulatory services, marketing operations and product lifecycle management.

The brokerage believes rising cost pressures and the need for faster commercialization could encourage pharmaceutical companies to outsource more non-core activities to specialized service providers such as Indegene.

This is expected to support sustained demand for the company’s Enterprise Commercial Solutions (ECS) and Enterprise Medical Solutions (EMS) businesses.

Integrated capabilities strengthen Indegene's positioning

Expanding drug pipelines, increasing clinical trial activity and the emergence of new disease areas are adding to the operational complexity faced by life sciences companies.

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At the same time, regulatory and affordability pressures are tightening budgets and compressing commercialization timelines, prompting pharmaceutical companies to increasingly focus their internal resources on core research and development activities.

The brokerage believes this shift is accelerating outsourcing demand and creating opportunities for integrated service providers with capabilities spanning clinical, regulatory, medical and commercial operations.

Indegene is well-positioned to benefit from this trend, given its integrated capabilities and ability to support pharmaceutical companies across the drug development and commercialization lifecycle.

Indegene maintains strong operational efficiency

Indegene continues to rank in the top quartile in operational performance, supported by superior revenue per employee.

The company's revenue per employee is higher than that of IT services peers and approximately three times that of healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) peers, highlighting its operating efficiency.

The brokerage expects Indegene to sustain its growth momentum, with revenue, EBIT and PAT projected to grow at CAGRs of 22%, 31% and 32%, respectively, over FY26–FY28.