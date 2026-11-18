"Practically no risk, zero risk. It is s a zero-risk investment opportunity. The rising volumes and the growth is there for the past and looking at the present scenario. We expect the growth trajectory continuing and I cannot claim it but maybe it will improve in the near future," he said in the interaction with BTTV.

To recall, Mahanadi Coalfields is set to become third Coal India subsidiary to make its stock market debut in 2026. Prior to this, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI) were listed in January 2026 and March 2026. BCCL has up 33.65 per cent above its IPO price of Rs 23, while CMPDI up nearly 6.1 per cent from its issue price of Rs 172.

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Brokerage firms are largely positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term only considering the strong balance sheet, cash status, dividend yields and dominant market share. However, slowdown in the growth, muted sales volumes and decline in the margins continue to remain areas of concerns for the company.

MCL is India’s largest single coal producer, with 45 years of reserves and 82.12 per cent sales through long-term agreements. The issue is valued at 8.4 times FY26 diluted EPS and 3.8–4.0 times P/B. This is priced in line with parent Coal India and NMDC, despite MCL generating superior margins and return ratios, said Swastika Investmart with a 'neutral' rating on the issue.

On the other hand, brokerage firm SMIFS recommended a 'subscribe' rating to the issue as a good long-term investment, with MCL’s market leadership, reserve depth, and cost advantage positioning it to consistently capture share in India’s structurally growing thermal-coal market.

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"We see MCL mainly as a dividend play. Its payout of 73-81 per cent of profits implies a yield of about 9 per cent at the upper band. Key things to monitor are Odisha’s proposed levy on mining land, the NCWA-XII wage revision and further stake sales by Coal India. We recommend a 'neutral' stance. Investors wanting steady dividend income can consider applying with a long-term view, said Wiinance Financial Services.

MCL comes across as a coal franchise with dominant market share. However, despite robust net cash positive balance sheet with double-digit return ratios, the growth at the company has been muted in the past with FY24-26 CAGR for revenue and PAT, primarily driven by muted coal sales volume growth CAGR of 3 per cent and realisation led decline in EBITDA margin profile over the aforesaid period, said ICICIDirect Research.

MCL plans to triple its annual washery capacity to 37 million tonnes while also expanding into new business verticals such as coal gasification, renewable energy, other mineral mining, and rare earths. It has entered into MoUs with the Odisha government for wind power and pumped energy storage projects, and has been awarded work for the establishment of 80 MW/320 MWh BESS project, said SBI Securities.