The court stated that the sanction order dated May 15, 2023, was illegal and deserved to be quashed because the authority that granted it was not competent and did not consider the material properly.

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Kochhar's petition noted that the ICICI Bank board had adopted a resolution on April 22, 2023, to grant sanction for her prosecution. The Central Bureau of Investigation informed a special court in June 2023 that the bank had granted the sanction due to an alleged quid pro quo in the loan given to the Videocon Group.

Kochhar's lawyer argued that the bank did not follow the proper procedure and had not suffered any loss. The sanction is mandatory under the Prevention of Corruption Act as a bank employee is considered a public servant.

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The case relates to a ₹3,250 crore loan granted by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group in 2012, when Kochhar headed the bank. The CBI has alleged cheating and irregularities in the sanctioning of the loan.

The investigating agency claimed Kochhar approved the loan because her husband and family stood to benefit. As an alleged quid pro quo, her husband's company, Nu Renewable, received investment from Videocon, the CBI said.

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The loan later became a non-performing asset and was classified as bank fraud.

The CBI arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, in December 2022. The High Court granted them interim bail on January 9, 2023, stating their arrests did not meet the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The CBI filed a chargesheet against them in July 2023.

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Senior advocate Abad Ponda and other lawyers appeared for Kochhar. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and a team of advocates represented the CBI. Additional public prosecutor Rajeshree V Newton appeared for the state.

The High Court set aside the May 15, 2023, sanction after finding it was issued by an incompetent authority without proper consideration of the material before it.

(With PTI inputs)