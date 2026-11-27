Nifty may hit 29,000 by the end of 2027, supported by improving corporate profitability, JPMorgan said in its latest note, citing easing oil prices, resilient consumer demand, strong domestic credit growth and a broadening private capex cycle as key tailwinds for domestic equities.
JPMorgan’s base-case target assumes a modest valuation de-rating, while its bull-case target stands at 31,000. The foreign brokerage forecasts MSCI India earnings growth of 12 per cent in Calendar 2026 and 14 per cent in Calendar 2027.