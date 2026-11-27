Domestic equities could attract about $100 billion in foreign inflows if long-only investors merely restore their exposure to benchmark weight, JPMorgan said.

“Rather than competing with AI-heavy markets on earnings growth, India is emerging as a potential safe haven for investors looking to diversify from, or reduce, crowded AI exposures,” JPMorgan analysts Rajiv Batra and Rushit Mehta wrote in a note.

That said elevated valuations, domestic policy headwinds, and global uncertainties may limit further gains, reinforcing the case for a selective approach, Bloomberg reported the brokerage as saying.

JPMorgan prefers domestic cyclicals over exporters and quality/momentum stocks, while remaining underweight value. It is overweight financials, industrials, healthcare and consumer discretionary, while remaining underweight IT and materials.